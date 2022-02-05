Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Leaves Impression At Senior Bowl

Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal Jr. could be laying the hammer on an opponent in the NFL in due time. He already is showing scouts why everyone should be keeping a close eye on him down in Mobile.

O'Neal was named the top defensive back on the American roster at the 2022 Senior Bowl. The award is voted on by all wide receivers and tight ends of the roster based on who they believed played the most consistently throughout the week.

A native of Cypress, O'Neal thrived in coverage for the Detroit Lions' roster during practice. Playing a mix of both free and strong safety, the former Aggie was efficient against the run, but also showed scouts why he could be a name to on the rise when asked to play in man coverage sets.

A three-year starter, O'Neal was the vocal presence both on and off the field while delivering hard-hitting tackles on Saturdays. In his final season with the 12th Man, he finished fourth on the team with 56 total tackles while also tallying five pass deflections and two interceptions.

O'Neal also returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown against Kent State in the season opener. In four years with the Aggies, he recorded six career interceptions.

Former A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford also is currently in Mobile, hopeful to have boosted his stock after a week working in coverage. He is projected to be a Day 3 selection but did improve against the run during team reps throughout practice.

Defensive end Micheal Clemons was initially expected to be a member of the American roster but did not participate in the week's events for undisclosed reasons. Both Hansford and O'Neal were coached by Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, both of whom are former A&M players under R.C. Slocum in the 1990s.

"Those guys being alums is interesting," O'Neal said in an interview with AllAggies.com. "I'm excited to learn from both of them throughout the week."

