Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Jaylon Jones is going pro.

Jones officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday via social media. The Texas A&M junior cornerback still had two years of eligibility remaining following a 5-7 season in Aggieland.

“Texas A&M and the 12th Man have been my rock from the time that I have arrived,” Jones wrote. “I have met so many amazing people that will always hold a special place in my heart. I have built so many relationships that will last a lifetime. I bleed Maroon & White to my core, and I am an AGGIE for life.

“I have found myself at a crossroads, with a decision that was very difficult and required a lot of prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided that the time is right, and I will pursue my dream and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 6-2, 205-pound Jones became an instant star for the Aggies when arriving from San Antonio as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Thrust into a prominent role, Jones started all three years for Texas A&M, playing in 29 games and recording 98 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

Jones shined in coverage during the COVID-19 season, coming out strong in his Aggie debut with six tackles against Vanderbilt. In Texas A&M's 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina, he recorded two tackles and broke up a pair of passes, including one meant for Dazz Newsome in the end zone that would have gone for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Injuries halted Jones' production the past two seasons. He missed the season-opening win against Kent State in 2021, along with the Aggies' 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M in Week 12. This past fall, Jones missed the first two games, but started for the final 10.

In his final season, Jones recorded 33 tackles, broke up a pair of passes and recovered a fumble against Alabama. He also served as the Aggies' top cornerback, often matching up with opponents' top receiver.

Jones' departure could be the first of several for Texas A&M's secondary. Senior safety Demani Richardson may declare after four seasons, as could All-American defensive back Antonio Johnson. Johnson, a 6-3, 200-pound versatile defender, is projected to be a top-50 selection in April's draft should he declare.

The Aggies also will have to replace the production of Myles Jones, Brian George and Denver Harris. Jones graduated after six seasons with the program while George and Harris announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

Texas A&M will likely trust rising third-year cornerback Tyreek Chappell as Jones' replacement when it comes to facing the No. 1 receiver. Deuce Harmon, who's played in 11 games since 2021, will likely have the first crack as the full-time No. 2 corner.

The Aggies will not be playing in a bowl game after finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

