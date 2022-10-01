Defensive Slugfest as Aggies and Bulldogs Tied 0-0 After First Quarter: Live Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 5 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 3-1 record, including a 1-0 SEC record following their upset of Arkansas last weekend.

Now, the Aggies hit the road to take on the Bulldogs and their air raid offense looking to improve to 2-0 in SEC play and keep their hopes of making an SEC championship game appearance alive.

As well, they'll undoubtedly be looking for a little revenge for last season's loss at the hands of the bulldogs. Last season saw the Bulldogs go into College Station and beat the Aggies 26-22, while throwing for 408 yards.

If the Aggie defense is unable to keep the Bulldogs' offense out of the end zone, they will rely on their offense to keep up with the pace, which could be easier said than done. The Aggies' offense has looked lethargic at times this season, and with receiver Ainias Smith done for the year, they might only take another step back against Mississippi State.

Here at AllAggies.com, we will be providing you live drive-by-drive updates as the Aggies hit the road to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Aggies 0, Bulldogs 0

The Aggies will receive the ball to start the second half.

The Bulldogs will start their drive at their own 25.

Will Rogers finds Austin Williams for 14 yards followed by an 11-yard run from Dillon Johnson to move the ball into Aggie territory.

A promising drive for the Bulldogs stalls out as the Aggie defense forces a punt on their opening possession.

The Aggies will start their drive at their own 14.

Devon Achane getting early action as gains of 7 and 12 yards move the ball closer to Bulldog territory.

The Aggies' opening possession reaches just past midfield but they are forced to punt as well.

The Bulldogs will start their drive at their own 8.

On 3rd down Rogers finds Rufus Harvey for a gain of 5 yards and a first down to keep the drive alive.

A bulldog conversion on 3rd down is nullified due to a holding penalty, bringing up 3rd and 15. However, Rogers finds Harvey for a gain of 16 and a first down to keep the drive alive.

The Bulldogs once again move the ball into Aggies' territory and on 4th down converts to keep the drive alive.

On 3rd and 14, the Aggie defense finally gets off the field as they stall another Bulldog drive and force a punt.

The Aggies will start their drive at their own 10.

Achane rips off a gain of 20 yards and a facemask penalty adds on an extra 15, as the Aggies' offense is driving to end the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Aggies 0, Bulldogs 0

Despite the big run from Achane, the Aggie offense once again stalls out and are forced to punt.

The Bulldogs will start their drive at their own 19.

