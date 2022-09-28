Skip to main content

Aggies DB Tyreek Chappell: Key to Stopping Bulldogs' Offense is 'All Just Communication'

Chappell discussed the air raid offense style of Mississippi State and how the Aggies can stop it.

The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off a 23-21 upset win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and will look to keep the momentum rolling this Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. 

Of course, keeping the momentum up from one week to the next is easier said than done in the SEC, especially when the Aggies will be facing a drastically different style of offense. Where Arkansas prefers to bludgeon teams with their ground game, Mississippi State loves to air the ball out and beat you through the air. 

After all, the Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, one of the most prolific offensive minds in terms of the air raid dating back to his days at Texas Tech. So far this season the Bulldogs are averaging 351 yards per game through the air to only 81 yards per game on the ground. 

As a result, the Aggies must prepare for an entirely different style of offense ahead of Saturday. Aggies' defensive back Tyreek Chappell spoke about the air raid style of offense and how the Aggies can slow the Bulldogs down. 

"It's pretty much all just communication, and we have to have a great tempo lining up," Chappell said. "We know the air raid. They beat us last year like that, so this year we have to make sure we have a better tempo and better eyes as well."

In their 26-22 loss to the Bulldogs last season, the Aggies' defense was torched through the air. They allowed Mississippi State to rack up 408 yards passing and only 30 yards on the ground.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19110710
Play
Football

Aggies DB Tyreek Chappell: Key to Stopping Bulldogs' Offense is 'All Just Communication'

Chappell discussed the air raid offense style of Mississippi State and how the Aggies can stop it.

By Connor Zimmerlee
caleb ducking
Play
Football

Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Offensive Players to Watch

The Aggies play their first SEC game on the road in Week 5 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19112498
Play
Football

With Ainias Smith Out, Texas A&M Will Rely On 'Maturity' From Young Offense

The Aggies will need mature play from their underclassmen receivers in place of senior Ainias Smith.

By Cole Thompson

The Bulldogs will more than happily attempt to air the ball out, with an ability to pick up chunk plays with ease. If the Aggie defense can't stop the pass again this year against Mississippi State, they could be in for a long game. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_19110710
Football

Aggies DB Tyreek Chappell: Key to Stopping Bulldogs' Offense is 'All Just Communication'

By Connor Zimmerlee
caleb ducking
Football

Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Offensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19112498
Football

With Ainias Smith Out, Texas A&M Will Rely On 'Maturity' From Young Offense

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19112193
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19110779
Football

Paul Finebaum Remains 'Concerned' About Aggies Despite Win Over Arkansas

By Zach Dimmitt
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the second half against the Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland Browns
Football

Ex Aggies Star Myles Garrett Involved In Frightening Single Car Crash

By Matt Galatzan
evan stewart
Football

Aggies Slide Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
will rogers miss st
Football

Aggies Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Timm Hamm