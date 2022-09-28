Aggies DB Tyreek Chappell: Key to Stopping Bulldogs' Offense is 'All Just Communication'

The Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off a 23-21 upset win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and will look to keep the momentum rolling this Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Of course, keeping the momentum up from one week to the next is easier said than done in the SEC, especially when the Aggies will be facing a drastically different style of offense. Where Arkansas prefers to bludgeon teams with their ground game, Mississippi State loves to air the ball out and beat you through the air.

After all, the Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, one of the most prolific offensive minds in terms of the air raid dating back to his days at Texas Tech. So far this season the Bulldogs are averaging 351 yards per game through the air to only 81 yards per game on the ground.

As a result, the Aggies must prepare for an entirely different style of offense ahead of Saturday. Aggies' defensive back Tyreek Chappell spoke about the air raid style of offense and how the Aggies can slow the Bulldogs down.

"It's pretty much all just communication, and we have to have a great tempo lining up," Chappell said. "We know the air raid. They beat us last year like that, so this year we have to make sure we have a better tempo and better eyes as well."

In their 26-22 loss to the Bulldogs last season, the Aggies' defense was torched through the air. They allowed Mississippi State to rack up 408 yards passing and only 30 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs will more than happily attempt to air the ball out, with an ability to pick up chunk plays with ease. If the Aggie defense can't stop the pass again this year against Mississippi State, they could be in for a long game.

