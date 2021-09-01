Summer Momentum Gives Aggies High Marks in Latest National Recruiting Rankings

The Aggies appear on SI All-American's college football's list of top recruiting classes as of September 1 2021.

SI All-American unveiled its Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings for the class as of September 1 2021, at the Power Five level.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff continue to be aggressive with recruiting, and their hard work is paying off. Despite that, the Aggies recruiting class dropped down to No. 8 on the list.

SIAA evaluates each class by talent and fit, not necessarily volume like other ranking systems. More emphasis is placed on premium positions such as quarterback, offensive and defensive tackle, defensive end, and cornerback. SIAA updates the rankings monthly.

SIAA's John Garcia Jr. offered this on the Aggies' class:

“A&M is heating up in a hurry with its national recruiting footprint, adding two-way star Deyon 'Smoke' Bouie to the commitment list in August. Back in the home state it added SI99 safety Bryce Anderson, too.”

With names like Weigman, Sylla, and Taylor on the roster, this Aggies team is stacked with talent.

Eight teams from the SEC appear on the list, with Alabama coming in at No. 3, Georgia coming in at No. 6, LSU coming in at No. 10, South Carolina ranking No. 15, while Florida, Arkansas, and Mississippi State rank No. 20, No. 21, and No. 22, respectively.

