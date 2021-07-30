Locked On Aggies: Is This The End Or Beginning Of  SEC Expansion In The Future?

On today's episode, Jake Crain from "The JBoy Show" hopes on the podcast

Well, welcome little brother to the SEC.

The 14 SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to extend invitations to Texas and Oklahoma to join the league. On Friday OU and Texas have to officially accepted the offer, expanding the conference to 16 teams.

OK, so now what?

There will be plenty of questions that need to be answered before the start of the 2022. Will Texas and Oklahoma make the jump to the conference in the next calendar year? Can Texas A&M remain a superstar in the SEC West? What happens to the divisions as a whole?

Those are all great problems to have in the SEC. Here's a bigger question for fans looking at the conference; who is to say they are done expanding after these two programs?

Texas and OU might just be the beginning of an even more massive conference. Teams like Georgia Tech, Florida State, Clemson, and Louisville all have ties to programs in the SEC. And looking at the overall payout every single time the season comes to a close, why wouldn't they want to expand even more to make it a billion dollars, right?

This might just be the start of another league outside of the FBS. As for Texas A&M, they are already in the mix as a top team in the country. That could grow even more in the coming years.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson and special guest Jake Crain, from 'The JBoy Show" catch up on how the SEC landscape still could be changing.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

