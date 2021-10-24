Texas A&M Looks To Maintain Momentum Through Bye Week

COLLEGE STATION -- Momentum at the right time can be a difference maker for a program. It was for Texas A&M in 2020.

A 28-point loss to No. 1 Alabama was used as fuel the remainder of the season. The Aggies would win eight straight to finish 9-1 and No. 4 in the AP Poll, its highest finish since 1939.

Momentum propelled the Aggies into one of their more complete seasons in program history. Now the question is: Will this new-found momentum last through a bye week?

"I think we're starting to mold," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Now, we'll find out."

No. 17 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) played to near perfection in front of more than 103,000 fans in a 44-14 win over South Carolina at Kyle Field.

Other than an few forgivable lapses, the Aggies were just about flawless. A&M amassed 479 yards of offense. Entering the fourth quarter, South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 SEC) had two first downs and 11 total yards.

The Aggies could have been sluggish. Teams will sometimes get caught up in knowing what's ahead, with attention drifting from the mission at hand.

That wasn't the case Saturday night. A 95-yard punt return for a touchdown by Ainias Smith set the tone early. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer showed off his big-play ability with a pair of touchdowns — one from 25 yards out and and for 28.

The run game was spectacular. Isaiah Spiller nabbed his 15th career 100-yard performance while averaging 5.7 yards per play. Devon Achane turned on the jets, averaging 7.7 yards a carry and finishing with a season-high 154 on the ground.

A&M scored on eight consecutive drives. They tallied 292 yards on the ground. Even when Zach Calzada struggled with his consistency, it wasn't a problem.

The Aggies were in control with their foot on the gas. They only let up when walk-on quarterback Blake Bost entered the game in the closing minutes.

The Gamecocks, coming in off their first SEC win of the season over Vanderbilt, seemed to had the drive. The talent? Not so much. South Carolina suffered a multitude of injuries entering the game, including three on the offensive line.

Gamecocks quarterback Zeb Noland didn't stand a chance. Defensive end Tyree Johnson led the way with two sacks. The Aggies totaled five on the night and didn't allow a positive run until the final three drives.

Noland finished 7 of 12 passing for 30 yards. Backup Jason Brown, who played the final 15 minutes, threw a late touchdown to Traevon Kenion. He also threw a pair of interceptions to freshmen Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon.

"We have a lot of talent on this defense," Johnson said. "A lot of talent on this team in general. Our defense as a whole, we try to practice like that each day."

Fisher wouldn't say this was the team's best performance. Why should he? There's always room for improvement, in his eyes.

Of course, A&M's starters have turned a new corner. Since the thrilling 41-38 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies have allowed just 28 points — 21 of which have come in the second half.

"It was one of the most efficient," Fisher said. "And I think we're learning to become more efficient. I don't know to say it's the best, but it was one of our better ones."

It was here at Kyle Field that Calzada walked off the field in tears following a 26-22 loss to Mississippi State. A&M was a favorite to make a run at the College Football Playoff. They instead were 3-2 and about to feel the wrath of Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

That version of A&M football would have been dead on arrival for games against Auburn and Ole Miss. This upgraded version of the 12th Man's team seems ready to take on any opponent come Saturdays.

Johnson said this upcoming week won't be one of relaxation. It will be an extra week to prep for the Tigers. After that, the Aggies hit the road for Oxford to take on the Rebels and close out conference play with a trip to the bayou against LSU.

Should they win out, the Aggies would need an Alabama loss to win the SEC West. A solid chance for a New Year's Six Bowl is still in the mix regardless of what happens in the division with an unbeaten run to close the regular season.

"We ain't going to change," Fisher said. "We'll get Monday off; we'll practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday very hard and get back to fundamentals. They'll be physical, hard, tough practices."

Earlier this week, Fisher downplayed any rumor that he was interested in the opening at LSU. He told reporters that he feels like A&M is building "something special" for the future.

Maybe it's not the future. Perhaps its the present. Keeping momentum is the key.

Bye weeks only mean Saturdays are free. For A&M, its back to full-on work starting Tuesday afternoon.

"We're not going to be able to let off the gas," Smith said. "This is not an off week and I'm not taking it as an off week."

