Texas A&M Aggies G Layden Robinson Selected By New England Patriots In NFL Draft
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson is the latest Aggies player to hear his name called from the commissioner's podium in Detroit as the No. 103 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Patriots finished last season 4-13 and with a new head coach and a new quarterback, are in full rebuild mode. Robinson could contribute to the protection of new signal caller Drake Maye.
Robinson declared for the NFL Draft last December via X.
"I'm grateful and proud to move onto the next chapter of my career & being my pursuit of being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft" he posted.
Robinson also thanked former head coach Jimbo Fisher, former offensive line coach Steve Addazio, the training staff, professors, administrators, tutors, classmates, family and friends for his time in College Station and their impact in helping him prepare for the next phase of his career.
Robinson, a pivotal leader in the locker room and staple of the offensive line, started 33 games over three seasons with the Aggies, primarily lining up at right guard. He was a crucial factor in helping both Isaiah Spiller and De'Von Achane total over 1,000 rushing yards in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Robinson also served as a two-time team captain in 2022 and 2023. Last season, he played in 10 games, helping A&M return to bowl eligibility after a woeful 5-7 record in 2022.
He returned for the 2023 season after garnering Day 2 NFL Draft buzz heading into last offseason.