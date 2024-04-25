Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL Draft: How to Watch
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round of the annual selection show kicking off Thursday night in Detroit.
The Texas A&M Aggies have a number of players who are eligible for selection during this week's draft, with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and wideout Ainias Smith most likely to come off the board at some point.
One of the most successful drafts in Aggies history came in 2014 when offensive lineman Jake Matthews, wideout Mike Evans and quarterback Johnny Manziel all were selected in the first round. Then in 2017, former Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett became the program's only first overall selection.
Since 2018, A&M has had just one first-round pick in offensive lineman Kenyon Green in 2022 to the Houston Texans at No. 15 overall. But from 2011 through 2017, the Aggies had nine players taken in the first round and two in the second.
WHAT: 2024 NFL Draft
WHERE: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT | Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT | Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. CT
TV/STREAMING: ABC | ESPN | ESPN Deportes | NFL Network
RADIO: Westwood One Radio | ESPN Radio | Sirius XM NFL Radio