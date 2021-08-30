Are Preseason SI99 Top 10 Recruits Still Considering A&M?

Texas A&M has an inside track to land several of nation's best recruits.

Nearly a third of the Preseason SI99 recruits are still uncommitted, and Texas A&M remains in the running for a number of top talents.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. checked in on the top five uncommitted recruits as we enter September, and three of those still have A&M listed as possibilities. Landing any of the would be huge for the Aggies.

The No. 2 overall player on the list and No. 1 interior defensive lineman is Walter Nolen. He still lists the Aggies as a possibility, along with Tennessee and Georgia.

The No. 6 overall and No. 1 cornerback is Denver Harris, and he's still a target of A&M:

Denver Harris, No. 6 Overall, No. 1 CB The nation's top cornerback projection will soon narrow his list, that much we know. Harris has been hinting at cutting his list to a top two for some time, and like Nolen is using social media followers (or the increase of) to get to that point. Of course the fans responded and got his Instagram up to the 10,000-follower mark, though Harris has yet to go public with the pair he will focus his recruitment on down the stretch. Harris is considering Alabama, LSU and in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M and was busy on the trail seeing each over the summer. Most sources indicate the Crimson Tide, with just one potential cornerback committed at this time, are major players in this race. If they secure one spot, it's anyone's guess on the second. A&M has recruited the Houston area well, Texas has general momentum under its new staff and LSU's reputation at the position continues to carry considerable weight. As far as a decision timeline, there is increased conversation around an in-season decision but Harris would theoretically drop the top group first.

Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 overall recruit and the No. 2 edge rusher, as Garcia explains:

Shemar Stewart, No. 7 Overall, No. 2 Edge One of Florida's best has been a national name for several years to this point but Stewart has one thing in common with Nolen and Harris on this list, Texas A&M is a rising contender for his services. Like with Nolen, it stemmed from the first impression he got of College Station late in the summertime, when Jimbo Fisher and company had several elite recruits on campus at the same time. Miami and LSU seemingly jockeyed for position among his early favorites, with the hometown Hurricanes possibly positioning themselves for one of the biggest local wins in several cycles, but Stewart told SI All-American he continues to play patient with the process and could take his recruitment to the end of the 2022 cycle in December or possibly later. Action in the chase did take a turn last week as Stewart released his top five programs, of course including Miami and A&M, in addition to Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. It means LSU has faded in the chase for his services following trips to several of his options over the summer. Few of the trips were official visits, so returns to College Station, Columbus and Athens seem all but guaranteed as long as he remains on the same decision timeline.

Social media is, of course, playing a part in the decisions here, as players are using their "undecided" status to garner more followers on their platforms.

Decisions are surely to come at some point, and AllAggies.com will be on top of all the A&M recruiting news.

