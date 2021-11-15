What's Still In Play For Texas A&M This Season?

There was plenty that frustrated Jimbo Fisher in Saturday’s 29-19 loss at Ole Miss. Falling behind early, missed assignments and blocks, and poor tackling and throws made the list.

Still, the Texas A&M Aggies had the ball in the fourth quarter down just two points. That may have the most frustrating part of it all.

“That was the disappointing thing because we got ourselves, after all that, back in position where you can still win the game,” Fisher said. “And just didn’t finish it.”

It’s been a while since the Aggies, who dropped to No. 16 in the latest AP poll, haven’t finished. Texas A&M began its just-snapped four-game winning streak by finishing strong to upset Alabama. The Aggies were in complete control in the following three victories.

Somehow, that composure didn’t travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Texas A&M fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, all but ending an uphill run at the West Division title.

“We didn’t play with enough poise on offense and defense,” Fisher said.

The Aggies were pushed around, especially in the first half, but only went into halftime down 13-0. A rally in the third quarter made it a game, but two interceptions from Zach Calzada in the fourth sealed the Aggies’ fate. Fisher thought both picks could have been avoided.

With the Aggies down just 15-13, receiver Demond Demas had one high throw go through his hands and into the those of Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk. The next turnover was even more damaging, as defensive back AJ Finley jumped a route by Ainias Smith for a 52-yard pick-six.

“We tried, we competed,” Fisher said. “We didn’t give up in the game. We got back in the game, had chances to win the game. That’s the thing that’s disappointing. Once we got back to that point, we had chances to win the game and do the things we needed to do and didn’t do it.”

The Aggies close out the regular season with Prairie View A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday before traveling to LSU over Thanksgiving weekend. The possibility of a 9-3 regular season and a solid bowl invite is still in play for Texas A&M.

“We’ve still got two games left, so we’ve got to battle up and go play,” Fisher said.

Should the Aggies win out, it would be the program's first 10-win season since 2012. Texas A&M went 11-2 that season, its first in the SEC.