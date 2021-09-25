September 25, 2021
Aggies Stumble Against Arkansas 20-10

Texas A&M's College Football Playoff Hopes took a major hit on Saturday
The Texas A&M Aggies entered their Saturday CBS Primetime matchup against Arkansas looking to make a statement that they were ready to be taken seriously as a College Football Playoff contender

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, it was Arkansas that made the statement, taking down Jimbo Fisher's team 20-10, and ending a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies in the process.

Offensively, Zach Calzada the Aggies offense largely struggled throughout the afternoon, finishing the game with 272 total yards, and just 121 on the ground. Calzada ended the day completing 20 of 36 passes for 151 yards and one interception. 

On the ground, Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane did their best to carry the load for the Aggies, with Spiller rushing for 95 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, including a long of 67 yards, while Achane added five carries for 24 yards 

The Aggies' defense did their best to keep Calzada and the Aggies within striking distance, holding Arkansas to their lowest point total of the season at 20.

However, it would not be enough, as the inability of the offense to move the ball would prove to be too much to overcome for Texas A&M.

Following the loss, the Aggies (3-1) will return home to face the Mississippi State (2-2) Bulldogs at Kyle Field next Saturday night. The Bulldogs are coming off a close loss of their own to the LSU Tigers in Starkville.

The Aggies and Bulldogs are tied at seven games apiece in the all-time series, with the Aggies taking the last two games in convincing fashion.

