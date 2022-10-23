Ole Miss Rebels Continuous Defensive Mishaps Leads to First Loss of Season

The Ole Miss Rebels lost their first game of the season, falling to the LSU Tigers in Death Valley 45-20.

While LSU was a two-point favorite heading into their matchup against Ole Miss, the Rebels were ranked No. 7 and LSU was unranked. This was a critical win for the Tigers, but also a crucial loss for the Rebels.

LSU’s junior quarterback Jayden Daniels wreaked havoc on the Rebels’ defense all game long. He completed 21 of his 28 passes, for 248 yards, and two touchdowns. Daniels really terrorized the Rebels’ defense with his legs.

Daniels also ran the ball 23 times, for 121 yards, and three touchdowns.

LSU’s running backs also found success this afternoon. Junior running back Josh Williams carried the ball 17 times, for 76 yards, and one touchdown. Sophomore Armoni Goodwin had eight carries for 55 yards.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin mentioned how difficult it is to win when the defense struggles to execute.

“We can’t come in and expect to win if we give up 35 first downs,” Kiffin said.

Teams have been running all over their defense and their failure to execute finally cost them on Saturday. LSU took full advantage of the Rebels’ continuous defensive mishaps.

“We did not do a lot right defensively,” Kiffin said. “And it was not a good feeling at the end of the game.”

The Rebels’ defense is back to the drawing board, and they hope to fix these mistakes before heading to College Station next weekend to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

