Texas A&M Announces Spring Game Time

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M finished with its third consecutive top 10 recruiting class under Jimbo Fisher on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Fans of the Aggies won't have to wait long to see several of the new recruits in action for the first time at Kyle Field.

A & M announced Thursday that spring practice will begin on Monday, March 23. The annual Maroon and White spring game will be three weeks later on Saturday, April 18.

The Aggies finished as the consensus No.6 recruiting class on all four major websites. Considered a winner by many, Jimbo Fisher succeeded his mission by adding 25 new players to the 2020 cycle, including the addition of five-star wide receiver Demond Demas and five-star defensive back Jaylon Jones.

A & M secured the signings four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and three-star running back Dervon Hubbard Wednesday morning. As the nation's No.61 recruit, Jackson excelled in his final season at George Country High School. Ultimately, the Mississippi native was set to decide between the Aggies and Nick Saban's Alabama.

"I thought about what Texas A & M can do for me outside of football," Jackson said, according to the Clarion Ledger's Rashad Milligan. "I thought they had the best program, best alumni, the best network."

Jackson's flip will come in handy for the long-term process in Mike Elko's defense. The team will look to find a replacement for defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who declared for the draft before A & M's 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Jackson will be one of three new defensive tackles joining the roster this upcoming year.

Hubbard, a former Ohio State commit, was praised by Fisher for his natural balance and hands during Wednesday's press conference. Following a visit to College Station during the off-period, Hubbard canceled recruiting trips to LSU and TCU previously planned.

And although might hail from Surprise (Ariz.) Willow Canyon, his announcement to join the Aggie backfield is far from one.

"The visit to Texas A & M was amazing for both me and my family and we all loved it there," Hubbard told 247Sports' Bill Greene earlier this year. "Everything went well and I loved the coaching staff at A & M. Coach Fisher was a great guy and he really got along well with my dad when they sat around the table and talked football for a few hours."

Hubbard will now join the likes of four-star athlete Devon Achane and three-star Deondre Jackson from Stone Mountain, Ga. The trio will likely split carries behind impending sophomore Isaiah Spiller for the upcoming season. The Klein Collins product shined as the lead back for A & M last season, rushing for just under 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Spring ball won't feature all the next line of A & M stars, but it should give fans a glimpse into the future. Of the 25 newest Aggies, 14 are already on campus — setting a school and new record for early enrollees in Fisher's coaching career.

Eight offensive starters will return in 2020 while the defense will keep nine. The spring game should feature a glimpse of young talent, including potential future starting quarterback Haynes King. The Longview quarterback was ranked the No.1 quarterback prospect in the state of Texas by multiple recruiting sites.

On defense, five-star defensive back Jaylon Jones could be a name to earn reps. Voted as the top defensive back in the state, the Cibolo Steele defender is expected to begin his career at cornerback despite playing the majority of his senior season at safety. Four-star defensive end Fadil Diggs, who was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, could earn some quality reps as well this camp.

"It's becoming more normal than abnormal, that's just the way the world's going," Fisher said of the depth of early signees in camp.

The Aggies also announced their NFL Pro Day will commence Tuesday, March 24. It is unknown at this time how many athletes will be participating in this event.

Currently, A & M has seven Aggies with potential draftable grades for April's NFL Draft in Las Vegas.