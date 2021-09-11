Texas A&M Loses Haynes King, Escapes Upset Bid

No. 5 Texas A&M lost starting quarterback Haynes King, but avoided an upset bid by squeezing by Colorado 10-7 Saturday afternoon at Empower Field in Mile High.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada, thrust into his first real action in his third year, hit Isiah Spiller on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 left to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

WATCH: Aggies pull ahead on Calzada's TD pass to Spiller

It held up on a day where the Texas A&M defense was dominant against the determined Buffaloes by pitching a shutout over the last three quarters. Colorado had only 260 yards of total offense for the game, just 52 in the second half.

Though the Aggies (2-0) were relieved to escape Denver, their national title hopes likely took a huge hit if King is unable to return. The freshman quarterback left the game on A&M’s second offensive series with a right lower leg injury.

The Aggies were obviously shaken without King. Calzada, who battled for the starting job throughout the offseason, struggled for much the game.

He looked unsure and keyed on receivers, forcing poor throws into coverage and finding little command of the offense. He also nearly gutted out a critical drive to open the fourth quarter, converting three third downs before fumbling on the ball going into the end zone.

The momentum-turning turnover might have sealed A&M’s fate.

It didn't.

After another in long series of defensive stops, Calzada and the Aggies picked up where they left off on the previous drive. A 77-yard march that featured two third-down conversions ended with Calzada rolling left and lofting a perfect ball to Spiller for the go-ahead score.

READ MORE: Aggies lose starting QB Haynes King for the game

The A&M defense held on fourth down on CU’s ensuring drive, and the Aggies went into victory formation. The 10th consecutive win for Texas A&M is the second-longest streak in the country.

Calzada finished 18 of 38 passing for 183 yards and the one TD. Devon Achane had 50 of A&M’s 98 yards rushing. Jaden Wydermyer had four catches for 66 yards and Spiller caught six for 56 yards.

The Buffs (1-1) broke through first, driving 69 yards on nine plays late in the first quarter behind freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis. Jarek Broussard took it the final 2 yards and CU went up 7-0.

The Texas A&M defense got a huge fourth-down stop late in the second quarter inside its 5-yard line. The Buffs seemed poised to go up two scores before Lewis was bottled up trying to sneak it.

A&M didn’t register its initial first down until the final two minutes of the half. At that point the Aggies found some rhythm behind Calzada, driving to the CU 23 before settling for Seth Small’s 41-yard field.

Small had missed a 53-yard kick early in the first quarter after A&M failed to take advantage of an interception by Jayden Peavy.

Despite being thoroughly outplayed and outgained in yardage (208 to 81), the Aggies went into the half down just 7-3.

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field next week against New Mexico.