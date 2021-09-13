Welcome To The Zach Calzada Era, Can It Last For Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher told reporters Saturday after a 10-7 win against Colorado that redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada just needed time at quarterback.

He has six days, and the clock is now ticking. No. 20 Arkansas is waiting in two weeks at AT&T Stadium, and games there have been a challenge for years no matter the record entering the day.

Redshirt freshman Haynes King now is expected to be out for an extended period after undergoing surgery Sunday to repair a broken tibia on his right leg. King left after the second drive and needed help from A&M's training staff back into the locker room.

"I'm not a doctor and I'm not gonna say when," Fisher said Monday on King's return. "When you heal, you heal. When you're healed, you're healed and we would never play him before in any way, shape, or form before that."

There's now no denying it. This is Calzada's team now.

It's time to see what he's got as QB1.

READ MORE: Jimbo Fisher Confirms QB Haynes King Out Multiple Weeks With Injury

"I feel very comfortable with him doing things especially watching him," Fisher said. The character he grew up within that football game to come back and make the plays he had to make for us to have a chance to win, I'm very proud of him."

Explaining Calzada's first real taste as a starter comes with an asterisk. The Georgia native finished the first half leading the Aggies to one first down, culminating in a drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal from Seth Small.

The final two drives are where fans hope Calzada will play at consistently. Proving to be more than just the standard pocket-passer, he elected to use his legs to score on a third-and-3 with a 13-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 13-7 lead.

That is, until further review. Calzada lost the ball just before breaking the plane. It resulted in a fumble recovered by the Buffaloes, leading to a touchback.

The next drive? Same style of play with a better end. Once again on third down, Calzada connected twice with running back Isaiah Spiller, once for an 8-yard gain and another for an 18-yard touchdown.

That's the version that looks ready to lead A&M's offense into SEC play. Then again, it has to be if the Aggies hope to remain a College Football Playoff contender.

READ MORE: Remember When Colorado Snuffed Out A&M's Title Hopes?

"As you saw towards the end of the game, his composure was unbelievable. He made some massive plays." punt Nick Constantinou said. "I think for Zach, he's a very, very talented human being. When he gets more game reps, I think he'll be unstoppable."

A two-year starter at Lanier High School in Buford, Calzada finished his career with 3,435 passing and 29 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He also added another 11 scores with his legs in the red zone.

Sure, the narrative is "pocket-passer" but stats say otherwise. Calzada finished second in rushing with 28 yards off seven carries, including a 12-yard run to keep a drive alive on third down.

"He made a heck of a run to get to the 1-yard line," Fisher said. "He made a guy miss, he made a 20-yard run, he made a scramble on the big first down. He kept plays alive."

Of course, no one cares about a drive. They care about several, especially the ones leading to points on offense.

Fisher certainly put pressure on Calzada to build a rapport passing instead of trusting the run in Denver. The Aggies ran 69 plays — 29 of which came on the ground for a total of 97 yards.

Compare that to Week 1 against Kent State where the rushing attack was A&M's bread and butter. Devon Achane led the way 113 yards and two scores while Spiller rushed for 113 of the team's 303 total.

READ MORE: SEC Power Rankings: Hogs Make Big Statement

In Denver, Achane only tallied 50 yards. Spiller gained just 20.

Calzada's concerns can only be silenced by his play on the field. New Mexico should be viewed as a tune-up before a trip to Jerry World to face the Hogs. In six meetings in Arlington, five have been decided a touchdown or less.

Arkansas recently handled business against A&M's in-state rival Texas in Fayetteville. Part of the season for the Horns' struggles? Inconsistent quarterback play.

Defensively, Calzada should have a cushion. The Wrecking Crew 2.0 held Colorado to two first downs and 57 yards in the second half. They also pressured Buffs QB Brendon Lewis left and right throughout the final 30 minutes.

"Offense knows we got their back," defensive back Antonio Johnson said. "There's going to be some games where we struggle and there are some games where the offense struggles.

"We have to be able to be there for each other and that's what we did."

Maybe Fisher trusts the run over the pass? Perhaps the defense grabs enough takeaways to ease Calzada through 60 minutes of action Saturday morning.

At some point, however, Calzada will need to show he can be the guy. It's the one negative derailing the preseason expectations entering the final week before games truly matter most.

The panic button still is a solid green for now. Saturday could either keep it that way or have it start flashing red for the remainder of the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here