Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Named Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidate

Spiller was named as a Doak Walker Preseason Candidate for the second consecutive season
Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller was named among those who are preseason candidates for college football's Doak Walker award.

Since 1990 the award honors the top running back in college football, and is named in honor of Walker, a former running back who played for the SMU Mustangs from 1945 to 1949 and in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1955.

READ MORE: Aggies Basketball: Khris Middleton Is An NBA Champion

It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classication. 

Hailing from Spring, Texas, Spiller earned All-SEC honors and was one of ten Doak Walker Award semifinalists last season.

The junior running back finished 2020 third in the SEC in rushing with 103.6 yards per game, contributing to A&M's second-best rushing attack in the league. Since joining the Aggies, Spiller has amassed 1,982 yards, 19 touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. 

LOCKED ON AGGIES: Which Underrated Aggies Are Set For A Big Year On Defense?

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name the ten semifinalists in November, then the three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November.

In December the committee will cast a second vote to determine the winner. 

The National Selection Committee is comprised of past recipients, former NLF All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.

The winner will be announced live at The Home Depot College Football Awards. 

CONTINUE READING: Clemson's Dabo Swinney Is Not A Fan Of CFP Expansion: Here's Why

