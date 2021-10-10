Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Injured, Returns For Fourth Quarter Vs. Alabama

Isaiah Spiller might be limited as A&M looks to defeat the Crimson Tide

COLLEGE STATION -- In any close game, the best players must leave it all on the line. Running back Isaiah Spiller is doing just that for Texas A&M.

Spillerm who was questionable to return with a bruised tailbone, returned in the fourth quarter as A&M leads 31-30. The Aggies have trusted him to be the leading man against the Crimson Tide's front seven all evening.

Spiller was seen grabbing his back following a loss of three behind the line of scrimmage. Needing medical attention, the junior would be helped off by A&M personnel, but would jog back to the sideline for further evaluation.

Spiller began working on the bike to keep his legs loose. It has yet to be determined if A&M's Jimbo Fisher will call his number for the remainder of the evening, hoping not to risk further injury for the remainder of the season.

A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) began hot against college football's finest at home. Quarterback Zach Calzada went 13 of 14 to begin game and tacked on 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Spiller played an influential part on the game as well. During the second quarter, he'd bulldoze his way forward for a 15-yard touchdown run, putting A&M up by two scores.

For the evening, Spiller has rushed for 43 yards off 13 carries and a touchdown. The Aggies currently lead 31-24 entering the fourth quarter.

AllAggies will keep you up to date with the outcome of Saturday's game at Kyle Field.

