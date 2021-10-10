Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Injured, Returns For Fourth Quarter
COLLEGE STATION -- In any close game, the best players must leave it all on the line. Running back Isaiah Spiller is doing just that for Texas A&M.
Spillerm who was questionable to return with a bruised tailbone, returned in the fourth quarter as A&M leads 31-30. The Aggies have trusted him to be the leading man against the Crimson Tide's front seven all evening.
Spiller was seen grabbing his back following a loss of three behind the line of scrimmage. Needing medical attention, the junior would be helped off by A&M personnel, but would jog back to the sideline for further evaluation.
READ MORE: Johnny Manziel Is Heading Back To College Station
Spiller began working on the bike to keep his legs loose. It has yet to be determined if A&M's Jimbo Fisher will call his number for the remainder of the evening, hoping not to risk further injury for the remainder of the season.
A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) began hot against college football's finest at home. Quarterback Zach Calzada went 13 of 14 to begin game and tacked on 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller Injured, Returns For Fourth Quarter Vs. Alabama
Isaiah Spiller might be limited as A&M looks to defeat the Crimson Tide
Live Game Log: Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama
The Aggies host the No. 1 Crimson Tide at Kyle Field in a game that has lost it's luster after A&M has limped to a 3-2 record on the season
Saban Fires ‘Warning Shot’ for Aggies
“I think this is a dangerous team,” ‘Bama coach Nick Saban says of today’s meeting with Texas A&M. “I think this is a little bit of a trap game for us.”
Spiller played an influential part on the game as well. During the second quarter, he'd bulldoze his way forward for a 15-yard touchdown run, putting A&M up by two scores.
For the evening, Spiller has rushed for 43 yards off 13 carries and a touchdown. The Aggies currently lead 31-24 entering the fourth quarter.
AllAggies will keep you up to date with the outcome of Saturday's game at Kyle Field.
CONTINUE READING: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here