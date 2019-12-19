Texas A&M TE Glenn Beal Returns to Practice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Players will do what they can to better their careers. It seems that Glenn Beal is in the right place to better his chances for a stint in the NFL.

Following Wednesday's recruiting period, A & M coach Jimbo Fisher announced that the sophomore tight end had returned to the program and was practicing for the 2019 Texas Bowl. Beal had previously announced he would enter the transfer portal and leave the program.

Beal missed two games this season with a lower-body injury during the team's four-game winning streak. Due to the emergence of freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer, the New Orleans native would see fewer reps throughout the 2019 season.

Expected to be the starter in place of an injured Baylor Cupp, Beal began the season working with the first-team offense. He'd make two official stats before the transition to a full-time blocker. Meanwhile, Wydermyer shined as the go-to target for Kellen Mond, collecting 31 receptions for 419 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

As a former three-start prospect, Beal fished around the transfer portal for a potential new home. During his recruiting process, he would receive offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and eventually A & M. He would sign with the Aggies after initially committing to Volunteers.

With the return of Cupp and the signing of three-star prospect Blake Smith, A & M's tight end room could be the strongest in the conference. Beal would serve as a predominant blocker while both Cupp and Wydermyer can partake in multiple roles. Smith, a 6-foot-4 prospect, is expected to be used in a similar position to that of Jace Sternberger in the flex.

Through two seasons with the Aggies, Beal has collected five receptions for a total of 21 yards.