Texas A&M vs. Alabama Argument Ends In Deadly Shooting

College football fans are amongst the most passionate group of team followers in the world, particularly in the SEC.

Every once and a while, that passion can reach too high, and result in people getting hurt, or even worse, killed.

That was exactly what happened on Saturday night after the Aggies 41-38 upset over then No. 1 ranked Alabama when an argument broke out in a Birmingham suburb home, leading to the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

According to police reports, two men were arguing over whether Alabama or Texas A&M was the better football team in the closing minutes of Saturday's game, with the homeowner eventually asking the men to leave the premises.

After they got outside, shots were fired, where officers then found Kealand Amad Pickens with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pickens was eventually taken to a local hospital, where he would later be pronounced dead at 3:20 am on Sunday morning.

The shooter fled the scene following the incident, but according to Lt. Christian Clemons of the Bessemer (AL) Police Department, authorities know the identity of the shooter.

“It’s just another case of resorting to violence to handle differences,” Clemons told reporters.

That suspect is still at large.

This is not the first case of an argument over Alabama football ending in death, either, with a similar event taking place after the Tide's 2013 Iron Bowl loss to Auburn.

