Texas A&M vs. Arizona State: Everything to Know About the Aggies' Next Opponent

Fresh off its 50-point victory over Missouri State, Texas A&M football is set for a massive out-of-conference matchup against Arizona State. Like the Aggies, the Sun Devils have just wrapped up a rout of their Week 1 opponent, thrashing Morgan State 70-7.

But now, with tune-up games out of the way, both squads will face an opponent hungry for an early-season signature victory. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will take the field after tossing a pair of touchdowns, while opposite him will be Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, a young arm who made a splash in his Arizona State debut with six touchdowns.

Only time will tell whether Week 1 performance proved to foreshadow a Week 2 victory, so let's get to know what exactly the Sun Devils are bringing to the table in the early morning at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sep. 12.

Who are the Aggies up against?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So who exactly are these Sun Devils making their way to College Station? Well, for starters, their quarterback, Boley, comes with a Southeastern Conference background, having seen plenty of action with the Wildcats over the past two seasons.

After tossing over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his starting campaign at Kentucky, Boley elected to transfer to Arizona State, where he seems to have the best of his football ahead of him, throwing almost 400 yards in addition to his six scores.

Three dynamic playmakers hauled in five of those touchdowns, catching at least 100 yards in the Sun Devils' 2026-2027 debut. Wide receivers Reed Harris and Omarion Miller had 137 yards and 102 yards, respectively. Running back Grayson Rigdon caught just two passes for 110 yards, both receptions finding their way into the end zone.

Speaking of ball carriers, four different ones scored rushing touchdowns against Morgan State and anchored a dominant rushing performance of 249 yards to kick off the newest season under head coach Kenny Dillingham. In total, Arizona State had 681 yards of total offense, with its defense holding the Bears under 200 yards.

On that note, the defense allowed just three drives over 20 yards, and with its high-powered offense, kept the Bears far in the rearview mirror. Two sacks, two tackles for loss and four passes deflected were evidence of the dominance the Sun Devils displayed outside of a lone touchdown drive, and they will be eager to replicate the same efforts against the Aggies.

A&M will have its hands full with a far more capable offense, but after holding Missouri State to just 67 total yards, the blueprint is there in waiting to be used against Arizona State. While the Aggies didn't need much to thwart the Bears' defense, the same may not be the case in this critical matchup.

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