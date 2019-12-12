Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: A Blast From the Big 12 Past

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Before the resurgence of the program, Texas A & M was once considered a 'run of the mill' team in the Big 12 Conference. From 1996-2011, the Aggies became a vital member of the conference's success.

For 15 seasons, A & M would battle it out with the likes of Texas, Kansas State, Missouri and Oklahoma — finding ways to split the series. One game that is rarely mentioned in the history books is the rivalry between the Aggies and Oklahoma State.

The two schools have met 27 times over the past century. As the days dwindle, the past will meet the present as the two fond programs will meet in at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

“There’s a huge Aggie fan base, a lot of our players are from down there, and we’re recruiting constantly in that area,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be big for us, and we’re going to need to play well and do well. Houston is one of the biggest cities in the country, and everybody in the world comes in to recruit there."

Forgotten in the likes of the 'Lone Star Showdown,' the Cowboys and Aggies began their feud during the 1913 season. Under the direction of Paul G. Davis, Oklahoma State would pick up the first series win in a 3-0 matchup. A & M returned the favor a season later with a 24-0 victory in College Station.

From 1919-1921, the Aggies would claim three-straight victories over the Cowboys, allowing seven total points during that span. The budding battle would conclude until 1952 when A & M would pull off the 14-7 victory in Dallas. Two years later, the Pokes fired back, winning 14-6 in the same location.

Once a member of the Big 12, the schools would swap locations, but consistently balance each other out. From 1996-2001, the Aggies would win five straight games, scoring more than 20 points in four games.

Under the direction of now Kansas head coach Les Miles, the Cowboys became a hot team in the 2000s, winning back to back matchups with a significant lead.

As the Aggies prepared to move conferences, Mike Gundy's squad made sure they wouldn't forget them. A traditionalist, the 15-year head coach still remembers fond moments surrounding the two programs.

"What do I miss? Well, when they jumped ship and Missouri left, you know, I thought that -- I thought they were great fit in this league and I thought Missouri was a great fit, like Nebraska," Gundy said Sunday evening. "I'm very tradition, traditional. I liked the old Big 8, but the original Big 12 I thought was pretty cool."

The Cowboys currently hold the recent battle over the Aggies, winning four straight from 2007-2011. All-time, A & M leads the series 17-10. With both teams having something to play for, the Friday matchup should be one of the better games outside the New Years Six bowls.

“We better be (ready),” Fisher said. “Because it’s going to be a heck of a challenge."

Both schools have ties to the Texas Bowl as well. The Aggies have represented their conference three times in the past decade —splitting the series at one apiece. The Cowboys became the first team to win the game inside of NRG Stadium during the 2002 season.

Kickoff will take place at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, December 27. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.