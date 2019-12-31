Breaking: Texas A&M Wide Receiver Quartney Davis Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Wide receiver has been a position of promise for Texas A & M. With the likes of Christian Kirk and Mike Evans making a name for themselves at the next level, the Aggies receiving room is full of potential in the SEC.

On Tuesday, one receiver took the next steps towards making his NFL dream a reality.

Redshirt junior Quartney Davis officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft via Twitter. The Houston native had one year of eligibility left but graduated in December.

" I give all my praise to the most high," Davis wrote. " I am thankful for all the blessings I have received so far in my life and I'm praying for many more."

Davis' final season in College Station wasn't perhaps one many will remember. Although the offense stalled, the junior still found a rhythm with Kellen Mond as the team's No.2 receiver. Davis would finish the year with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Davis excelled as a critical weapon in Jimbo Fisher's first season. Although behind the likes of Jace Sternberger and Jhamon Ausbon, the 2018 campaign brought standout numbers for the wideout. He would finish with 45 catches for 585 yards and seven touchdowns on the team's way to a 9-4 season.

A do-it-all weapon, Davis can play multiple roles at wide receiver. Quick enough to play in the slot but with excellent speed as a flanker, the soon to be NFL standout will have the chance to boost his draft stock towards a serviceable grade at the NFL Combine in March.

According to several scouts, Davis' draft range sits between a fifth or sixth-round grade at the moment.

Davis will finish his career with the Aggies with 99 catches for 1,201 yards and eight total touchdowns.