Texas A&M WR Roshauuad Paul Enters Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M wide receiver Roshauuad Paul offically has entered the NCAA transfer portal after much speculation. The new was first reported by 24/7Sports' Jeff Tarpley.

Paul played in the first four games of the 2019 season before reportedly redshirting to save the remainder of his eligibility that season. With the emergence of freshman Ainias Smith in the return game, Paul had little left to do as a starter in any capacity.

Paul played a limited role in the Aggies' offense this season. He would record only one catch for 11 yards. Making a name for himself on special teams, Paul pair of punts for 13 yards in the season-opening win over Texas State. He then would have 107 yards on four punt returns, including a 41-yarder in the team victory versus Lamar.

Paul was the team's primary return man during the 2018 season. As a sophomore, the Beford native returned 24 punts for 209 yards, third-most in the SEC. He also would collect six receptions for 70 yards and return four kickoffs for 67 yards.

Paul is now ninth player from A & M to enter the transfer portal this season. Walk-on running back Nigel Brobbey announced he would be leaving the program on Monday. Along with Paul, the Aggies will five offensive players, including running backs Jashaun Corbin, Jacob Kibod and Deneric Prince, along with offensive lineman Kellen Diesch.

Paul will finish his career at A & M with 23 catches for 268 yards and averaged 11.6 yards per reception.