Texas A&M's Green And Jackson Named to Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List for 2021

Texas A&M football standouts Kenyon Green and McKinnley Jackson were named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy.

Green, a junior offensive tackle from Humble, Texas, was a 2020 Outland semifinalist who earned consensus All-America honors last season. He anchored an offensive line that allowed only seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts, while at the same time opening holes in opposing defensive lines that allowed 205.1 rushing yards per game.

After the season opener, the offensive line went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The Aggie rushing attack led the SEC with 5.5 yards per carry while allowing the fewest tackles for a loss in the league.

Jackson, a sophomore defensive tackle from Lucedale, Mississippi earned SEC All-Freshman team honors last season after appearing in all 10 games with one start. He improved as the season went on, and accumulated a pair of tackles-for-loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks.

Jackson also posted a pair of tackles in the Aggies' Orange Bowl win over North Carolina, combined with a sack and a quarterback hurry.

Texas A&M is one of only 18 teams with at least two players on the watch list.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the country's best college football interior lineman, as judged by the Football Writers Association of America. Named after John H. Outland who is one of only a handful of players ever to be named an All-American at two positions.

Outland garnered consensus All-America honors in 1898 as a tackle and consensus honors as a halfback in 1899. He had always contended that the two interior positions deserved greater recognition and conceived the Outland Trophy as a means of providing this recognition.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards in December. The presentation of the trophy to the winner will be at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Nebraska on Jan 12, 2022.

