Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Passes Martellus Bennett For Most TE Receiving Yards

Texas A&M star Jalen Wydermyer set yet another school record on Saturday night vs. South Carolina, when the senior became the all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end, passing Martellus Bennett.

Wydermyer set the record on a 25-yard reception from Zach Calzada early in the second quarter, with the Aggies leading 14-0.

Just a few plays later, Wydermeyer found his way into the end zone for the Aggies, hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Calzada, and extending the Aggies lead.

Coming into the game, Wydermyer had 99 career receptions for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per catch in his three seasons.

Wydermyer already owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 12, and is on pace to set the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions.

The senior was listed on the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top pass catcher, as well as the Mackey Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top tight end.

Wydermyer was named as an All-SEC performer in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and looks to be well on his way to reaching that honor again in 2021.

So far this season, Wydermyer has 21 catches for 278 yards and two scores.

