    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Passes Martellus Bennett For Most TE Receiving Yards
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller

    Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Passes Martellus Bennett For Most TE Receiving Yards

    Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermeyer just set an all-time mark at Texas A&M
    Author:

    Texas A&M star Jalen Wydermyer set yet another school record on Saturday night vs. South Carolina, when the senior became the all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end, passing Martellus Bennett. 

    Wydermyer set the record on a 25-yard reception from Zach Calzada early in the second quarter, with the Aggies leading 14-0. 

    Just a few plays later, Wydermeyer found his way into the end zone for the Aggies, hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Calzada, and extending the Aggies lead. 

    Coming into the game, Wydermyer had 99 career receptions for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per catch in his three seasons. 

    Wydermyer already owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 12, and is on pace to set the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16967134
    Play
    Football

    Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On Scrappy South Carolina

    Check back in with AllAggies.com for live updates from College Station

    54 seconds ago
    jalen wydermyer tight end
    Football

    Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Passes Martellus Bennett For Most TE Receiving Yards

    Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermeyer just set an all-time mark at Texas A&M

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16778175
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Aggies WR Ainias Smith Sets National Mark On First Touch vs. South Carolina

    Ainias Smith got off to a tremendous start on Saturday

    21 minutes ago

    The senior was listed on the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top pass catcher, as well as the Mackey Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top tight end. 

    Wydermyer was named as an All-SEC performer in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and looks to be well on his way to reaching that honor again in 2021. 

    So far this season, Wydermyer has 21 catches for 278 yards and two scores. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_16967134
    Football

    Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On Scrappy South Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    jalen wydermyer tight end
    Football

    Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Passes Martellus Bennett For Most TE Receiving Yards

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16778175
    Football

    WATCH: Aggies WR Ainias Smith Sets National Mark On First Touch vs. South Carolina

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16828318
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16970102
    News

    Around The SEC: All Aggies' Week 8 Picks

    7 hours ago
    walter-nolen
    Recruiting

    Walter Nolen Updates Recruitment Ahead of Aggies Visit

    Oct 22, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Zeb Noland (8) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.
    News

    Veteran South Carolina QB Could Provide Conundrum For Aggies Defense

    Oct 22, 2021
    Myles
    News

    Garrett to NFL Officials: ‘Get Some New Glasses’

    Oct 22, 2021