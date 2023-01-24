'Beware of Texas A&M Next Season' says SEC Network's Paul Finebaum

The Texas A&M Aggies ended a tumultuous and disappointing season with a 5-7 overall record, and a 2-6 SEC finish in 2022. From an Aggies' standpoint, there's really nowhere to go but up.

And the way the offense appeared stagnant and confused at times, and ended the season ranked in the hundreds nationally, big changes were needed.

Drastic times call for drastic measures, as the saying goes.

And drastic and unexpected is the way coach Jimbo Fisher went this offseason, with the hire of Bobby Petrino as A&M's new offensive coordinator.

The Petrino hire was unexpected to say the least, with much better qualified candidates with much bigger names available. A program with the stature of A&M should be able to attract pretty much whoever it wanted.

While many were shocked by Fisher's choice, it makes sense to SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, who appeared on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning this week.

"The reality is he had no choice" said Finebaum. "I don't know if he could have found a more bizarre but better choice in Bobby Petrino. Bobby Petrino is not a young coach who is going to be looking over his shoulder. If Jimbo Fisher gets too close to him, he might just get punched out by Bobby Petrino. By bringing him in, it's a roll of the dice. But if you are Jimbo Fisher, anything else besides rolling the dice is a mistake."

Regardless of the team's failures last season, the fact remains that this is still one of the most loaded and talented rosters in the country. And the good news for Fisher and Petrino is that A&M returns pretty much everyone on offense except running back Devon Achane. That's a team that beat SEC West champion LSU in the season finale.

Replacing Achane is a member of the Aggies' stout 2023 recruiting class in Rueben Owens. Petrino should have all the tools he needs to be successful and to turn the page on A&M's recent offensive woes.

"Be aware of Texas A&M next season," Finebaum said. "I know we were all collectively in shock watching that team but they have a couple of good players left. They have a good quarterback. And the expectations are off. They are now the underdog. And I think they will be a dangerous team next season."

