Aggies S Antonio Johnson Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock

With the college football season over and the NFL season getting ready for the conference championships, 28 NFL teams are in their offseason and preparing for the future.

Part of the offseason process is of course mock drafts, which will be done almost ad nauseam until the actual NFL draft in April.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, they might be poised to have their first back-to-back drafts with players selected in the first round since a stretch from 2011-2017 which saw an Aggie go in the first round of every draft.

In their latest mock draft, NFL.com has Aggies' safety Antonio Johnson going to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

No. 30 - Kansas City Chiefs - S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds ways to tap into the versatile talents of high-IQ defenders with loaded toolboxes.

Johnson was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for the Aggies, helping to anchor the defense from his position in the secondary. He recorded 71 total tackles, with five tackles for loss and one sack to go with three forced fumbles.

Whether Johnson goes to the Chiefs, or someone else in the first round, wherever he ends up will be drafting a potential franchise cornerstone at the safety position.

