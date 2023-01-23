Skip to main content

Aggies S Antonio Johnson Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock

The Aggies' safety could be a first round selection, and is ready to anchor an NFL secondary.

With the college football season over and the NFL season getting ready for the conference championships, 28 NFL teams are in their offseason and preparing for the future. 

Part of the offseason process is of course mock drafts, which will be done almost ad nauseam until the actual NFL draft in April. 

For the Texas A&M Aggies, they might be poised to have their first back-to-back drafts with players selected in the first round since a stretch from 2011-2017 which saw an Aggie go in the first round of every draft. 

In their latest mock draft, NFL.com has Aggies' safety Antonio Johnson going to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round. 

No. 30 - Kansas City Chiefs - S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds ways to tap into the versatile talents of high-IQ defenders with loaded toolboxes. 

Johnson was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing season for the Aggies, helping to anchor the defense from his position in the secondary. He recorded 71 total tackles, with five tackles for loss and one sack to go with three forced fumbles.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19522226
Play
Football

Aggies S Antonio Johnson Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock

The Aggies' safety could be a first round selection, and is ready to anchor an NFL secondary.

By Connor Zimmerlee
BASEBALL
Play
Baseball

Texas A&M Earns Preseason Top 10 Ranking By Baseball America

The Aggies are back in business after making the College World Series last spring.

By Cole Thompson
David Hicks
Play
Recruiting

David Hicks Tabbed as a Top 10 Overall Recruit by ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class

By AllAggies Staff

Whether Johnson goes to the Chiefs, or someone else in the first round, wherever he ends up will be drafting a potential franchise cornerstone at the safety position.

You can follow Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

USATSI_19522226
Football

Aggies S Antonio Johnson Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock

By Connor Zimmerlee
BASEBALL
Baseball

Texas A&M Earns Preseason Top 10 Ranking By Baseball America

By Cole Thompson
David Hicks
Recruiting

David Hicks Tabbed as a Top 10 Overall Recruit by ESPN

By AllAggies Staff
Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 10.46.59 AM
Football

Texas A&M In Top Group For JUCO WR

By AllAggies Staff
GN
Football

Texas A&M Adds Conference USA WR Via Transfer Portal

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19832779
Men's Basketball

Aggies Suffer First SEC Loss in Scrappy Game vs. Kentucky

By Zach Dimmitt
S
Basketball

‘The Best Listener I’ve Ever Coached’: How New Aggie Dexter Dennis Has Changed Texas A&M Basketball

By Matt Guzman
FSX
News

Duke Names Texas A&M LB Coach Tyler Santucci New Defensive Coordinator

By Cole Thompson