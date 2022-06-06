Skip to main content

Heisman Watch: A&M's Devon Achane Named in Top 25 Running Backs for 2022

Just three running backs have won the Heisman Trophy since the turn of the century, is another waiting in the wings?

There have been just three running backs in college football to win the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player since 2000. But with a new crop of talent in 2022, is there another ball carrier that will raise the award in 2023?

From freshmen to seniors, this upcoming college football season will be one filled with excitement at the running back position. And the Texas A&M Aggies boast one of the best in Devon Achane. 

The top 25 running backs were ranked by 247Sports and Achane was near the top.

9. DEVON ACHANE, TEXAS A&M

One of America's fastest players at his position, Devon Achane will get more touches for the Aggies following the exit of Isaiah Spiller to the NFL — which means more opportunity for explosive players. He's been a dynamic threat on Texas A&M's track team this spring and brings a similar blaze to the gridiron as a multi-position headache for opposing defenses. Achane galloped his way to 910 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 7 yards per carry. Over his first two years in College Station, he has also registered 29 total receptions for a 12.3 yards per catch average.

Achane is a versatile football player, with the ability to both run the ball and make difficult catches. Is he a pass-catching running back or a wide receiver who specializes in running the ball? 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

achane
Play
Football

Heisman Watch: A&M's Achane Named in Top 25 Running Backs

Just three running backs have won the Heisman Trophy since the turn of the century, is another waiting in the wings?

By Timm Hamm33 seconds ago
USATSI_16795427
Play
News

Texas A&M 2022 Season Preview: Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Aggies begin the new campagin at home against former FCS national champion Sam Houston

By Cole Thompson32 minutes ago
Hykeem Williams
Play
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Fla. WR Williams

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff5 hours ago

Both. What the Aggies have in Achane is a football player with unique skills. There's a player in the NFL who currently runs the ball with seemingly ease while also making difficult catches look routine, in Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers.

There are far worse players one could be compared to than Samuel. Watch out for Achane in 2022. The Heisman committee might just come calling.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

achane
Football

Heisman Watch: A&M's Achane Named in Top 25 Running Backs

By Timm Hamm33 seconds ago
USATSI_16795427
News

Texas A&M 2022 Season Preview: Sam Houston State Bearkats

By Cole Thompson32 minutes ago
Hykeem Williams
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Fla. WR Williams

By AllAggies Staff5 hours ago
sxfsax
Baseball

Olsen Magic: Texas A&M Advances to Super Regionals

By Cole Thompson11 hours ago
ACLED
Baseball

Game Log: Texas A&M Explodes Late Against TCU, Advances to Super Regionals

By AllAggies Staff15 hours ago
NFL
Baseball

College Station Regional Final Preview: Can the Aggies Advance?

By Cole ThompsonJun 4, 2022
SCLWs
Baseball

Menefee Magic: Texas A&M Reliever Sets Tone In Win Over Oral Roberts

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
ACEWS
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas A&M Bats Come Alive Late, Aggies Wins Over Oral Roberts

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022