Aggies WR Named Freshman All-American by FWAA

Texas A&M Aggies wideout Evan Stewart picked up a slew of postseason honors. The most recent? He's been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Stewart missed two games this past season, yet still let the program in catches and yards. His breakout game came against Alabama when he tallied eight catches for 106 yards. He then totaled 120 yards against Florida.

The 6-0, 175-pounder from Frisco Liberty (TX) High School is one of three receivers named to the team, made up of both true and redshirt freshmen. Jared Brown of Coastal Carolina and J. Michael Sturdivant from Cal (also from the DFW area) were also named as receivers on the team.

The Aggies had what some were calling the greatest recruiting class of all time in 2022, and Stewart was part of that class.

First-year receivers under coach Jimbo Fisher have had success before. At Florida State, Kelvin Benjamin lit up Doak Campbell Stadium with 30 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns before his breakout season in 2013. In Aggieland, Ainias Smith became a staple of the offense in the slot in 2019.

