Look at Texas A&M-Florida Ticket Prices

Check out tickets as the Aggies try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Gators on Saturday.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they host Florida at Kyle Field at 11 a.m.

It’s the Aggies’ second straight home game and they’re on a four-game losing streak. If you’re planning to make the last-minute trip to College Station, here’s a look at ticket prices for the game, along with futures prices for the Aggies and other teams in the SEC.

Tickets for Florida

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets.

You can get into Kyle Field right now for under $100 if you’re willing to sit in the 400-level of the stadium, which is in the end zone. A ticket at that level is going as low as $96.

Much of the 300-level seating is going for between $100-$125. If you’re looking to get closer, perhaps the 200 level, the cheapest seat is in section 242 for $136.

Need to be closer to the field? Well, section 133 is the lower end zone at Kyle Field and a seat in Row 38 will cost you $173.

If you’re a big spender, well a lower sideline field box seat in Section 7 is going for $3,729.

The SEC Championship Game

The Aggies are toast when it comes to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. The futures seats for the Aggies for that game are the baseline for any Power 5 team — $15 for a lower-level sideline, $10 for a lower-level end zone, and $5 for an upper-level sideline.

Only five SEC teams have a higher futures price than the baselines, led by Alabama, which has a futures price of $450 for its most expensive seat. After that it’s Georgia ($374), Tennessee ($167), LSU ($45), and Ole Miss ($23).

The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end-zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price for either CFP semifinal game belongs to Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, each of which are tracking at $150.

