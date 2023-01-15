CBS Sports: Aggies 'Worst-to-First' in 2023

The Texas A&M Aggies did not have the season many thought they would in 2022. After all, it's not often a preseason top-five program falls apart and completely misses out on a bowl game.

But that's exactly what happened to Jimbo Fisher's Aggies after an early-season 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field.

That loss, combined with a six-game losing streak buried A&M at 5-7. But after what TCU did this season, is there reason for hope in Aggieland for next season?

The Horned Frogs of the Big 12 went 5-7 in 2021, then rattled off 12-straight wins in 2022 before losing the Big 12 title game to Kansas State and getting, well, slobberknocked in the National Championship game by Georgia.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli seems to think A&M can pull off something similar:

Listen, it's hard to trust the Aggies. I don't, but you cannot deny that this is a talented roster that underperformed in 2022. I was never in the "Texas A&M is a playoff contender" crowd, but 5-7? That should've been impossible with the talent on hand. Most of that talent remains, and coach Jimbo Fisher may have finally conceded he needs a little help by bringing in Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator. Yes, there's a risk of this blowing up spectacularly, but there's also the chance that everything clicks and the Aggies finally break through.

Worst to first? Yes, that's exactly what a miracle 2023 season would be, after the Aggies finished seventh in the seven-team SEC West.

Plus, A&M lost a lot of talent from that so-called "greatest recruiting class of all time" in 2022 to the transfer portal. But the roster is still full of talent and most of the starters have remained in College Station.

Likely? No. It's not likely we'll see A&M in the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Possible? Absolutely.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here