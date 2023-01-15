Aggies Start 4-0 in SEC for 2nd-Straight Season With Win vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M Aggie fans are likely to have a little deja vu Saturday.

Following the team’s 4-0 SEC start, the team has now achieved the milestone for the second year in a row. That much is the same.

The difference? The Aggies last year did it after a nail-biter against the Missouri Tigers, only winning by three points. This year, Texas A&M’s fourth straight conference victory came in the form of a 41-point blowout against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 94-53.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV had himself a night, tallying a team-high 20 points and five rebounds on the game — the same as three of South Carolina’s starters combined.

From the jump, the Aggies had the advantage. Rallying behind junior forward Julius Marble, who once again backed up his status as the SEC’s player of the week with 14 points, Texas A&M got out to an early 10-point lead.

By the time the midway point of the half was reached, that lead had grown to 18.

Building on their defense from their last outing against Missouri, Texas A&M held the Gamecocks to their second-lowest point total of the year, with only 53. The Aggies forced 12 turnovers, effectively shutting down South Carolina’s offense.

A stressing point for Texas A&M, as head coach Buzz Williams stated, was for his team to out-rebound their opponent. The Aggies did not disappoint, out-rebounding the Gamecocks by more than 30.

On the contrary, a bright spot for the Aggies — among many others — was found in the minutes' distribution, as bench players had the opportunity to get in-game minutes that they otherwise would not have gotten, namely junior guard Khalen Robinson, who scored his season-high 12 points off the bench in the team’s massive rout.

Now with six straight wins, the Aggies continue their ascent to the top of the SEC standings, sitting in second place. The team will look to continue its winning ways Wednesday during its rematch against the Florida Gators when Texas A&M will also play for a sweep of the season series. Tipoff at Reed Arena is at 6 p.m.

You can follow Matt Guzman on Twitter @mattgzman.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here