Jimbo Fisher Shares Room With 'Clowns' At SEC Coaches Meeting

If one could've been a fly on the wall for the SEC coaches meetings this week in Birmingham, that fly probably wouldn’t have seen Jimbo Fisher sitting next to Lane Kiffin. Nick Saban was likely on the opposite side of the table, too.

Less than 10 days after Fisher blistered two of his conference colleagues in a Signing Day diatribe, the league’s coaches gathered to discuss all manner of topics and policies facing the SEC and NCAA as a whole.

The meeting of the football minds at league headquarters is designed to give the coaches a voice in the issues facing all coaches and their sport.

Fisher sure used his when asked about recruiting and NIL after Texas A&M hauled in one of the top recruiting classes in recent history. His Signing Day ire turned to two of the coaches – Kiffin and Saban – he shared a room with Thursday.

Before Signing Day, Kiffin alluded to the alleged massive NIL payouts Texas A&M supporters made to secure such as class. The Ole Miss coach’s “salary cap” comment didn’t go over well in College Station.

“To have coaches in our league and across this league that say it? Clown acts,” Fisher said at the time. “Irresponsible as hell.”

Fisher’s NIL rant didn’t spare the SEC’s resident coaching god.

“It’s funny, when Nick Saban said his quarterback got an $800,000 deal, it was wonderful,” Fisher said. “Now it ain't wonderful no more, huh?”

Maybe everyone played nice in Birmingham. Perhaps Fisher or a fellow coach urged his colleagues to keep such petty griping out of the press and off social media. (Good luck getting Kiffin to pipe down.)

Or maybe they just talked ball. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.

