Through 'Clown Acts' and Comments, Texas A&M Prevails For Top Class

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher couldn't help but gush over the addition for top-tier recruit Shemar Stewart on Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference. If only that was the main storyline of the afternoon.

The Aggies closed out NSD with the top-ranked class for the first time in the Fisher regime. Despite posting an 8-4 record in 2021, recruits wanted to come to College Station in hopes of winning a national title.

An anonymous message board poster who uses the handle "SlicedBread" posted claims that the Aggies had $25-30 million at their disposal in name, image and likeness funds. Fisher took on that claim head on, claiming those who believe it were "clowns" instead of doing research.

"To have coaches in our league and across this league to say it, clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league. And the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most and bragging about it the most. That's the ironic part.

"It's a joke. It does piss me off."

Fisher's anger is warranted. Alabama and Georgia have run the SEC in recruiting since the arrival of Nick Saban in 2007 and Kirby Smart in 2016. Not once have questions risen in a prominent light with either program, yet the first time the Aggies clinch the top recruiting class, there are concerns.

At first, Fisher thought it was a joke. Known for his comments about staying away from social media, he thought nothing of the situation. All that changed when Signing Day approached.

Fisher's calm demeanor took a turn when Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin asked "if A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class?”

Fisher then wondered aloud if those who throw stones at glass houses want their dirty laundry aired.

"I know how some of those guys recruit, too," Fisher said. "Go dig into that. I know the history, I know the tradition. I know things. Trust me, you don't want to go down that avenue."

Outside of the NIL noise, A&M walks tall entering spring football. The Aggies added two more from SI99's top recruits to bring their total to 13 ranked players.

Stewart, who finished as the No. 7 player in the class, committed mere hours before the press conference began. Three hours after its completion, safety Jacoby Matthews, the 76th ranked player, pledged his allegiance to A&M as well.

"He is a guy that can rush, he can play the run, he can play the pass, he can overpower you, he can out-speed you," Fisher said of Stewart. "Just tremendous athlete and tremendous addition to our class."

Stewart's addition now gives A&M four of the top 10 from SI99's list, including three on defensive line. Defensive linemen Walter Nolen (No. 2) and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 10), along with cornerback Denver Harris (No. 6) all committed back in November.

As much credit as Fisher and his staff could take for making A&M history, he credited the recruits for doing some of the heavy lifting. After finishing top 10 in 2021, those who were long committed began enticing other names to give the Aggies and College Station a chance.

It paid dividends Wednesday.

"They knew that they wanted to be a part of something and wanted to be the first to do something somewhere," Fisher said. "They recruited each other as much as we recruited them."

The goal of bringing a championship mentality to College Station was set in motion in 2018 when Fisher was hired on a 10-year contract. Then athletic director Scott Woodward wanted to place the Aggies on the same level playing field as Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

On paper, that standard has been met four years later. Now comes the hard part — turning the top class in program history into an SEC championship and College Football Playoff contender.

It's challenge, but one Fisher invites. And to those who want to confront him on NIL or cheating allegations, the door is open.

“They got a problem with it, come see me,” Fisher said. “I ain’t a hard guy to find."

