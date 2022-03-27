Johnny 'Football Coach?' - Manziel Teases a Return to Aggieland

Although he's just 29 years old, it seems Johnny "Football" Manziel has finally figured it out. And while he says his days of chasing an NFL dream are long gone, his love for the game remains.

“I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore,'' the former Texas A&M star told ESPN. "I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that.''

Manziel's legend while in Aggieland seems to continue to grow to this day. He made such an impact on college football he became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player.

He helped usher in the Aggies' time in the SEC as they moved on from the Big 12 and made an immediate impact and gave A&M a level of respectability in their first season in the league. Although his NFL days are behind him, he's still involved with the 7-on-7 indoor league known as "Fan Controlled Football" or FCF.

But as he recently told TMZ Sports, he'd love to return to where it all started, with the Texas A&M football program.

"I don't think I'm the same player I used to be," Johnny said. "I think I still have flashes, but I'm looking at what's next in my life and I want sports and football to be something that is gonna be a mainstay in my life for a long time.

"Now, it's figuring out where exactly that's gonna be -- whether it's continuing to work with the FCF or something I'm really interested in as well is going back to Texas A&M and being a part of my school, or the program or whatever it is."

A return to Aggieland? Just the suggestion would excite any Aggies fan or current player.

"I miss my school, I miss College Station, I miss the feeling of those great times that I got to have when I was in college, and our new athletic director at Texas A&M, Ross Bjork, is a beauty of an individual and an awesome person."

Manziel says he would love to be a part of helping A&M win championships, and thinks the current staff is already on their way to making that happen. Could "Coach Johnny" help?

There's one way to find out.

