Skip to main content

Which Aggies Will Breakout in 2022?

From quarterback to the defensive line, ESPN staffers tell us which Aggies should have a big season in '22

Summer is almost upon us and before we know it, football will be back in Aggieland. After a disappointing 8-4 roller coaster of a campaign in 2021, A&M football will try and bounce back. Behind what's called the best recruiting class of all time, coach Jimbo Fisher & Co. will try and show the Aggies are an SEC powerhouse and a contender for a national title.

ESPN recently discussed which of this season's college football players will be breakout stars, and as expected, Texas A&M was well represented.

Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen

Haynes King

Haynes King

Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart

In discussing the quarterback position, ESPN referenced possible A&M starter, Haynes King.

Texas A&M's Haynes King was the No. 46 player in the 2020 ESPN 300, ranked just behind Bryce Young and Texas' Hudson Card as the No. 3 QB recruit in the country.

After sitting behind Kellen Mond in his first year, he won the starting job last year, only to suffer a season-ending injury in his second start. In College Station, he earned raves for his speed, running a 4.4 at 6-3, 200 pounds, and being just one of three Aggies clocked at over 22 mph in workouts, according to 247, alongside highly recruited freshmen prospects Denver Harris (a corner) and Evan Stewart (a receiver).

The Aggies' passing game was anemic last year but with the addition of Stewart, a loaded tight end room despite the loss of Jalen Wydermyer and an experienced offensive line, King has a chance to solve the Aggies' passing woes.

Part of A&M's great recruiting class will appear on the defensive side of the ball, and that came up in the ESPN analysis too.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kam Dewberry
Play
News

Which Aggies Will Breakout in 2022?

From quarterback to defensive line, ESPN staffers tell us which Aggies should have a big season in '22

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
Joni Taylor
Play
Women's Basketball

Joni Taylor’s ‘Million-Dollar’ Staff Question

Will the Aggies’ new women’s basketball coach be able to lure her husband to join her staff next season?

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
manziel money
Play
News

'It's Over': Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Reflects - And Returns to 7-on-7

"I’ve come to terms with what my football career was,'' Manziel says. "In my eyes, it is over."

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
E4xEaeFXoAAdWCo

Gabe Brownlow-Dindy

Chris Marshall

Chris Marshall

Jake-Johnson

Jake Johnson

Whatever Texas A&M spent in NIL money was worth it along the defensive line. The Aggies secured four defensive linemen ranked in the top 40 of the ESPN 300, including No. 1 Walter Nolen, No. 3 Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, No. 6 Shemar Stewart, and No. 39 Enai White. That's a ton of talent along the defensive front, and that's how you win national championships, as Georgia proved this past season.

The progress of A&M's linemen will be a fascinating subplot of coach Jimbo Fisher's fourth season.

Barring catastrophic injuries to key players, there will be few excuses for Fisher and the Aggies to not at least make a run at the college football playoff and even a national championship. And that run starts on Sept. 3 as the Aggies play host to Sam Houston State.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast HERE.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Kam Dewberry
News

Which Aggies Will Breakout in 2022?

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
Joni Taylor
Women's Basketball

Joni Taylor’s ‘Million-Dollar’ Staff Question

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
manziel money
News

'It's Over': Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Reflects - And Returns to 7-on-7

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
NFL
Baseball

Texas A&M Bullpen Blows Lead Late, Auburn Wins In Extra Innings: Game Log

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
USATSI_17245565
Football

Jimbo Fisher Starts Evaluating Texas A&M QB Hopefuls in First Scrimmage

By Cole ThompsonMar 25, 2022
nathan dettmer aggies baseball 2
Baseball

SEC Baseball Preview: Texas A&M Hosts Auburn

By Cole ThompsonMar 25, 2022
James Smith
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggies Hosting Elite DL Duo from Alabama

By AllAggies StaffMar 25, 2022
aaron hansford 1
Football

Aggies Linebacker Aaron Hansford's NFL Future Looks Bright

By Timm HammMar 25, 2022