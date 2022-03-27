Which Aggies Will Breakout in 2022?

Summer is almost upon us and before we know it, football will be back in Aggieland. After a disappointing 8-4 roller coaster of a campaign in 2021, A&M football will try and bounce back. Behind what's called the best recruiting class of all time, coach Jimbo Fisher & Co. will try and show the Aggies are an SEC powerhouse and a contender for a national title.

ESPN recently discussed which of this season's college football players will be breakout stars, and as expected, Texas A&M was well represented.

In discussing the quarterback position, ESPN referenced possible A&M starter, Haynes King.

Texas A&M's Haynes King was the No. 46 player in the 2020 ESPN 300, ranked just behind Bryce Young and Texas' Hudson Card as the No. 3 QB recruit in the country. After sitting behind Kellen Mond in his first year, he won the starting job last year, only to suffer a season-ending injury in his second start. In College Station, he earned raves for his speed, running a 4.4 at 6-3, 200 pounds, and being just one of three Aggies clocked at over 22 mph in workouts, according to 247, alongside highly recruited freshmen prospects Denver Harris (a corner) and Evan Stewart (a receiver). The Aggies' passing game was anemic last year but with the addition of Stewart, a loaded tight end room despite the loss of Jalen Wydermyer and an experienced offensive line, King has a chance to solve the Aggies' passing woes.

Part of A&M's great recruiting class will appear on the defensive side of the ball, and that came up in the ESPN analysis too.

Whatever Texas A&M spent in NIL money was worth it along the defensive line. The Aggies secured four defensive linemen ranked in the top 40 of the ESPN 300, including No. 1 Walter Nolen, No. 3 Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, No. 6 Shemar Stewart, and No. 39 Enai White. That's a ton of talent along the defensive front, and that's how you win national championships, as Georgia proved this past season. The progress of A&M's linemen will be a fascinating subplot of coach Jimbo Fisher's fourth season.

Barring catastrophic injuries to key players, there will be few excuses for Fisher and the Aggies to not at least make a run at the college football playoff and even a national championship. And that run starts on Sept. 3 as the Aggies play host to Sam Houston State.

