'Woke Up Thinkin': Will Aggies WR Evan Stewart Bolt for Longhorns?

Elite collegiate wide receivers, Johntay Cook and Evan Stewart participated in a workout together back in July. Cook had a lot to say about the offense Stewart would go on to play in with Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Cook claimed at the time that Stewart would at some point enter the transfer portal and join the Texas Longhorns.

“He going to be in that portal,” Cook said. “Y’all going to see us on the same team."

Is that prediction now coming true?

On Monday, Stewart sent out a cryptic tweet, "woke up thinkin."

To which Cook replied, "Wonder if it's what I'm thinking."

Stewart's tweet could literally mean anything, but that didn't stop the Twitterverse from having some fun with the situation.

Back in July, Cook suggested that Stewart made the wrong decision when he signed with the Aggies due to their lack of success with receivers.

“He don’t want 14 catches bro. What you think he out here training for, to go block? No way.”

Here is the full clip:

Stewart was once a Texas Longhorn pledge in the 2022 recruiting class before he flipped his commitment to the Aggies. He entered his freshman year at Texas A&M as the most talented receiver on the roster.

Cook was heavily pursued by Texas A&M but ultimately left them out of his final three group. Based on his comments, it is not hard to see why Cook left out the Aggies.

Texas and Texas A&M are expected to renew their annual rivalry when the Longhorns join the SEC in 2025.

