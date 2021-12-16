Elite WR Evan Stewart Has Signed On The Dotted Line

As far as top priorities for the class of 2022 go, Liberty (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Evan Stewart might be at the top of the list for Texas A&M.

And on Thursday, the former Longhorns commit decided to stick with the choice he had made this November and sign Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Despite Stewart committing to the Aggies for nearly a month, Stewart saw a strong push for his services down the stretch until Early signing day by the Texas Longhorns, in part by using the pitch of Quinn Ewers, the overhauled offensive line class, and Sarkisian's explosive offensive scheme as its last gasp.

And while Stewart was indeed intrigued by the possibilities at Texas with those factors involved, the allure of potential being the main target and offensive start in College Station, and the relationships he had developed with the rest of the 2022 commits and the coaching staff, was simply too much to overcome for the Longhorns in the end.

Stewart currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country and was arguably the top uncommitted player left on the board in the entire country.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star decided to forgo the remainder of his senior season, and focus on getting ready for the next stage of his career earlier this fall.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.



In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has a high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump.

Scout's Take

A truly explosive talent, the Texan is a big play waiting to happen no matter where he lines up. As fast or faster than all others at the position, Stewart flashes the blurring ability on tape with verified track times to support. However, the one-time Texas commitment isn't just a track star who can catch football, he is a football player who also runs track. Polish is present in his route-running ability and finishing ability, not to mention easy dynamics while operating in space. Stewart is one of the best angle-breakers in the class, making secondary prospects look foolish with his ability to come out of his breaks and/or get north-south on short to intermediate routes. When he fill out his frame more, watch out.

