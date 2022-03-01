Skip to main content

How Close are the Aggies to a National Title? Really...

The Aggies had one big win in 2021 but also suffered some embarrassing losses en route to an 8-4 record. What does that mean for 2022?

Texas A&M upset Alabama in College Station last October for one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. But, the Aggies also lost to Mississippi State and LSU en route to an embarrassing and unexpected 8-4 record.

Texas A&M took a huge jump in the right direction in building toward the future this offseason with the nation's highest-rated class of all time.

9527592-ncaa-football-ucla-at-texas-aampampm
mike-gundy-jimbo-fisher-ncaa-football-florida-state-vs-oklahoma-state
College Football Playoff Rejects Expansion Though 2025

The unbelievable class included many elite prospects like quarterback Conner Weigman, receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart, and cornerback Denver Harris. Throw in 19 other elite prospects to go along with LSU quarterback transfer Max Johnson and the infusion of new players is ridiculous.

A&M should be much better with all these new elite faces next season, as the pressure increases on coach Jimbo Fisher to win A&M its first national championship in 83 years. If he can find above-average quarterback play next season he's got a chance, as newcomers Connor Weigman and Max Johnson will battle for the starting job with Haynes King, who was the starter last season before suffering an injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for the year.

Recommended Articles

9527592-ncaa-football-ucla-at-texas-aampampm
Play
Football

How Close are the Aggies to a National Title? Really...

The Aggies had one big win in 2021 but also suffered some embarrassing losses en route to an 8-4 record. What does that mean for 2022?

By Timm Hamm
52 seconds ago
cfb coaches jimbo fisher
Play
News

Which College Football Coach has the Most to Prove in 2022?

There are several new coaches on the college football landscape, but could it be an established coach that has the most to prove?

By Timm Hamm
4 hours ago
GregSankey-Feature-962x536
Play
News

SEC Head Admits Poor Communication with Aggies on Oklahoma/Texas

The Aggies complained about being kept in the dark regarding Texas and Oklahoma's entry into the SEC

By Timm Hamm
5 hours ago
jimbo
Jimbo
Jimbo Fisher on What Aggies Need To Improve

Newcomers mean growing pains, though, and the Aggies saw that last season at a number of positions. But with a season in the books for those players and the influx of elite players entering the program, this is the kind of setup that can catapult a team to a championship.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

9527592-ncaa-football-ucla-at-texas-aampampm
Football

How Close are the Aggies to a National Title? Really...

By Timm Hamm
52 seconds ago
cfb coaches jimbo fisher
News

Which College Football Coach has the Most to Prove in 2022?

By Timm Hamm
4 hours ago
GregSankey-Feature-962x536
News

SEC Head Admits Poor Communication with Aggies on Oklahoma/Texas

By Timm Hamm
5 hours ago
BB5
Baseball

New Texas A&M Pitcher Earns SEC Pitcher Of Week Honors

By Cole Thompson
Feb 28, 2022
BB3
Baseball

Texas A&M's Dallas Shines, Bullpen Struggles In Sunday Split vs. Penn

By Cole Thompson
Feb 28, 2022
USATSI_17571279
Women's Basketball

2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Pairings, Results

By Matthew Postins
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_17571294
Women's Basketball

Aggie Women Fall to Georgia in Regular-Season Finale

By Matthew Postins
Feb 27, 2022
Lebbeus-Overton-web
Recruiting

Aggie Elite Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Schedules Additional A&M Visit

By Timm Hamm
Feb 27, 2022