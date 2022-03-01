Which College Football Coach has the Most to Prove in 2022?

The college football coaching carousel was a fun ride these past few months as 13 of the 65 Power 5 schools now have new head coaches. Which move was the best for which school has yet to be determined, and new coaches aren't the only ones with something to prove next season.

When you consider some of the biggest names in the coaching ranks, Auburn's Bryan Harsin might feel lucky to still have his job after last season and he'll have to improve if he plans to stay at Auburn beyond 2022.

Scott Frost has had a rough going at Nebraska going just 15-29 in four seasons and never sniffing .500, let alone making a bowl game. As beloved as he is at his alma mater, that's not good enough.

Michigan beat Ohio State for just the third time since 2003, and the second time since 2011. The Buckeyes showed vulnerability we haven't seen in quite some time. The seat is immediately hot for Ryan Day, who felt it, and has already made some defensive coaching changes.

I can't imagine Longhorns fans were happy with Steve Sarkisian's first year at Texas. After starting 4-1, the Horns fell off, losing six straight, including an embarrassing home loss to Kansas.

LSU went all-in after losing Ed Orgeron. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly was targeted and hired, to a very indifferent reaction nationally. Many people don't think Kelly is a good fit in the SEC. And although there may be some cultural differences between Kelly's coaching style and the SEC, his coaching record stands on its own.

Chip Kelly finally had his first winning season at UCLA in 2021, finishing the season on a three-game winning streak to end with an 8-4 record. He was rewarded with a shiny new contract extension that will pay him an average of $5.75 million per year. He'll need to keep improving to earn it.

And then there's Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. $9 million per year AND the best recruiting class in history. The Aggies' finished with at least four losses three of the last four years, and that's not good enough. A&M has invested way too much money into that program for four-loss seasons.

Fisher is expected to break the Aggies out of their 83-year national championship slump, and A&M has given him all the tools to do so. He'll have to get over the proverbial national championship hump soon before Aggies start to lose patience.

