PFF Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where are Aggies?

It's only April, and the NFL Draft hasn't even occurred yet, but spring practices are coming to a close and a few names have already shown up in the transfer portal. This means the dust is beginning to settle, if even temporarily, on programs and rosters.

So it's time to discuss a late-April version of a college football top 25, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Texas A&M Aggies still have a ton of question marks regarding its roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and a new defensive coordinator to usher in. But, according to PFF, the biggest question of all is at quarterback, as the Aggies rank No. 6 in its way-too-early top 25:

Jimbo Fisher USA Today Sports Haynes King Max Johnson

6. TEXAS A&M AGGIES Taking quarterback out of the equation, the Aggies roster is College Football Playoff worthy. However, there are issues at the quarterback position. There’s an ongoing quarterback battle between Haynes King and LSU transfer Max Johnson, but neither of the two has proven to be a quality level starter. On the bright side, the offense does have one of the most electric running backs in the country in Devon Achane. Achane was an explosive play waiting to happen in the A&M backfield last year, as he converted 20.8% of his runs into 10-plus-yard gains and 37.7% into a first down or touchdown, which ranked second and fourth overall, respectively, among Power Five backs. Considering he is also an All-American track star for the Texas A&M track and field team, his big-play ability shouldn’t be much of a surprise. He clocked a 20.20-second outdoor 200-meter time a couple of weeks ago, which is tied for the third-best in the world so far in this calendar year.

They're not wrong. If you watched the Maroon & White spring game on April 9, you probably noticed the poor quarterback play. Not one quarterback stood out as being better than the others. Which is alarming, considering the success of the Aggies in 2022 will depend on strong play from that position.

USA Today Sports Devon Achane

But if it's way too early to take a top 25 list seriously, then I guess it's also way too early to panic about the quarterbacks.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here