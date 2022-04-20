Aggies Offer Top 2023 QB Prospect Jaden Rashada

The talk of the Battle 7v7 Dallas event last month was Pittsburg (Calif) High School quarterback Jaden Rashada.

And it wasn't even close.

The California quarterback linked up with the Miami Immortals 7v7 team and pushed to the semifinals in a near 60-team field, wowing scouts and media members throughout the entire event with both his arm strength and his accuracy.

As it turns out, the event in Dallas would be just his first taste of the Lonestar State.

On Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies offered Rashada, making him their latest quarterback pursuit following the de-commitment of Lousiana product, Eli Holstein.

However, despite all the other quarterback offers for the program, Rashada might just be the most talented of the bunch and will be in contention for the top spot in Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings this summer. Currently, Rashada does not have a list of favorites but has begun to take visits, and is still trying to figure out what is best for him and his future. "Where I'm comfortable, where I feel is home,' he told Sports Illustrated last month. "Mainly where I can see myself living, because you only have football for a portion of the time. Can my family see themselves visiting?" Rashada currently has a visit set for Oregon during their spring game weekend on Saturday, has already made a visit to Miami, and was one planned to Ole Miss in the coming weeks. He has already visited Oxford once before, and along with Miami and Oregon, Ole Miss appears to be one of the schools that is very high on his list. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin, coach (Charlie) Weis, coach JDB (John David Baker) have all been good to me," Rashada said. "I'll get back up there sometime this spring. I'm pretty cool with their staff and I've visited there twice so I already know what's down there. I'll probably go down there and see what changes coach Weis has made. "And obviously coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind. Who wouldn't want to play for him?"

In fact, despite over 30 scholarship offers to his name, the California native does not even have a timeline for a verbal commitment as of yet.

"I can't rush a commitment," Rashada said. "I'm thinking anywhere from tomorrow to signing day, I really don't know. I'd like to know where I'm going before the season starts, but if not I'll take it to signing day."

Rashada threw for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions for PHS as a junior. He also plays baseball at the varsity level but appears set to consider shifting his focus solely to football moving forward.

"I'm taking my time with it," he said. "I'm just seeing where I'm a priority too, where the best situation for me and my family is for me to try to change people's lives...to win a natty, to win a Heisman."

