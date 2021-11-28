All Aggies Reacts To LSU Win Over Aggies

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies lost a heartbreaker to the LSU Tigers on Saturday night 27-24 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the Tigers' final game with Ed Orgeron as coach.

With the win, LSU moves to 6-6 overall, and 3-5 in the SEC, becomes bowl eligible, and maybe most importantly, avoids its first losing season since 1999.

With the loss, A&M falls to 8-4 overall, and just 4-4 in the SEC. It also most likely means a New Year's Six bowl game is out of reach, as that was almost certainly the case anyway before Saturday's loss.

This is not the season Aggies fans anticipated, and most certainly not the season coach Jimbo Fisher envisioned in September.

But here we are. And in a game that was just as much about 'Jimbo Fisher to LSU' as it was the game on the field, that question is still in the minds of many, although Fisher has denied his interest multiple times.

Saturday's game was ugly for the Aggies in many ways. Going into Baton Rouge, A&M's offensive strength was its running game. LSU's running defense has been sketchy at times this season, and the Aggies needed to take advantage of that.

They could not. This season, the Tigers have kept three opponents to under 60 yards on the ground. One of those teams was Alabama, which had just six. At the same time, LSU has allowed three opponents to exceed the 200-yard mark and score at least two rushing touchdowns, UCLA, Kentucky, and Ole Miss, all losses.

On Saturday, A&M found just 54 net rushing yards, meaning another win for LSU. The Aggies ground game never really found its legs, and it showed. Calzada had a good game statistically speaking, throwing for 242 yards on 20-of-35 passing, and three touchdowns.

But the passing game was plagued by drops and miscues, and pressure from the defensive front of the Tigers. The A&M offensive line never did find an answer for the LSU pass rush.

What does this mean for 2021? The Aggies will lose some of their best players both on offense and defense to graduation and in some cases, the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

It's up to Fisher and the rest of the A&M coaching staff to fix it. Another 8-win season could be disastrous for this current regime, with still lofty expectations for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022.

