Aggies Football: Possible Trap Games in 2022?

The Texas A&M Aggies 2021 season was somewhat underwhelming, with a number of head-scratching losses that could be attributed to injuries at key positions and COVID protocols throughout the year.

But A&M did win some big games, not the least of which was the home win over then-No. 1 Alabama in October. But losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU were inexcusable, not to mention barely squeaking by Colorado in Week 2.

Were any of those trap games? It's possible that the Aggies were looking past Mississippi State, as the next week would be the matchup against Alabama. But A&M was completely overmatched in that game and looked under-prepared. The very definition of a trap game. Not to mention the week before against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic in Arlington, the Aggies also looked ill-prepared and overwhelmed.

We know the upcoming 2022 schedule for A&M. Is there a possible trap game next season?

The 2022 schedule is very similar to the 2021 version, with A&M matching up against Mississippi State the week before the Alabama contest. 247Sports.com thinks the potential is there for history to repeat itself:

Biggest trap game: at Mississippi State, Oct. 1 Lose in Starkville to open October and Jimbo Fisher's team will not be playing in the College Football Playoff next season — and they know it. But considering much-anticipated games against Miami and Arkansas come before this trip to Mississippi State and the potential game of the year in the SEC is a week after at Alabama, it'll be very difficult for the Aggies to have complete focus on the Bulldogs. It's just how it is when the schedule is loaded with nationally-ranked opponents elsewhere. Fisher mentions the survive and advance mentality for the SEC's elite week to week and the Aggies could experience that scenario here.

Assuming the Aggies get past the early part of their SEC schedule undefeated to meet Alabama on Oct. 8 - this time in Tuscaloosa - the bye week appears immediately following. If A&M once again comes out on top against Nick Saban & Co., watch out for a letdown game against South Carolina on Oct. 22, as this year's game to decide the Bonham Trophy is on the road for the Aggies.

It'll be up to coach Jimbo Fisher to make sure these potential trap games are avoided. If the Aggies need any motivation to avoid them in 2022, they shouldn't have to look any further than the 8-4 record from 2021.

And that should be posted all over the locker room. And the coach's offices.

