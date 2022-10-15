Skip to main content

Texas A&M Aggies Football Season Outlook During the Bye Week

Texas A&M's season has been disappointing thus far. How many more wins can fans look forward to before the end of the year?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the second year in a row, Aggies fans are already scratching their collective heads and wondering, "what happened?"

A&M sits at 3-3 after Week 6 and has some time to rest and reflect on the first half of the season during the bye week. The highlight of the first half? The Aggies' near upset of Alabama, almost duplicating the high point from last season when A&M beat the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide at Kyle Field.

Who's left on the schedule and what does it mean?

A&M has games remaining against South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0), Florida (4-2, 1-2), Auburn (3-3, 1-2), UMass (1-5), and LSU (4-2, 2-1). 

All SEC opponents have a better record at the midpoint than the Aggies, except for Auburn who shares a 3-3 overall record.

The good news (and I'm reaching here) is that some of the toughest games remaining - against Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU - are all at Kyle Field. But the way the Aggies are playing this season it's hard to find even that to be a positive note.

Oddsmakers currently have the Aggies' win total at 7.5, meaning A&M would win four or five of its final six. But that also seems like a reach given the schedule.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jimbo
Play
Football

Texas A&M Aggies Football Season Outlook During the Bye Week

Texas A&M's season has been disappointing thus far. How many more wins can fans look forward to before the end of the year?

By Timm Hamm
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Play
Recruiting

A&M Target Tomarrion Parker Sets Commitment Date

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class

By AllAggies Staff
kyle field
Play
Football

Texas A&M Releases Statement on Bomb Threat To Football Facility

Texas A&M has released a statement following the bomb threat placed on the football facility on Thursday

By Matt Galatzan

So what's the bottom line? The Aggies have struggled and will continue to struggle this season. Even to the point that practice was recently halted by a bomb threat at Kyle Field.

Poor quarterback play, the lack of a consistent running game, and inexplicable play calling (don't get me started on the final play call against Alabama) have seemingly doomed A&M for 2022, almost to the point that some might miss Zach Calzada.

The Aggies continue their season on Oct. 22 against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the battle for the Bonham Trophy at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

jimbo
Football

Texas A&M Aggies Football Season Outlook During the Bye Week

By Timm Hamm
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Recruiting

A&M Target Tomarrion Parker Sets Commitment Date

By AllAggies Staff
kyle field
Football

Texas A&M Releases Statement on Bomb Threat To Football Facility

By Matt Galatzan
Kyle-Field.vresize.2240.1260.medium.0
News

Bomb Threat at Kyle Field Forces Aggies to Evacuate, Cancel Practice

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19203382
Football

Where Does Texas A&M Go From Here? Only Up

By Cole Thompson
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 7 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
jimbo fisher nick saban
Football

Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'

By Zach Dimmitt
mike-evans-100720-getty-ftr_h9q1dgpe3qb71p5tqr2jtw98d
Football

Former Aggies Making Impact in NFL's Week 5

By Collier Logan