Texas A&M Aggies Football Season Outlook During the Bye Week

For the second year in a row, Aggies fans are already scratching their collective heads and wondering, "what happened?"

A&M sits at 3-3 after Week 6 and has some time to rest and reflect on the first half of the season during the bye week. The highlight of the first half? The Aggies' near upset of Alabama, almost duplicating the high point from last season when A&M beat the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide at Kyle Field.

Who's left on the schedule and what does it mean?

A&M has games remaining against South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0), Florida (4-2, 1-2), Auburn (3-3, 1-2), UMass (1-5), and LSU (4-2, 2-1).

All SEC opponents have a better record at the midpoint than the Aggies, except for Auburn who shares a 3-3 overall record.

The good news (and I'm reaching here) is that some of the toughest games remaining - against Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU - are all at Kyle Field. But the way the Aggies are playing this season it's hard to find even that to be a positive note.

Oddsmakers currently have the Aggies' win total at 7.5, meaning A&M would win four or five of its final six. But that also seems like a reach given the schedule.

So what's the bottom line? The Aggies have struggled and will continue to struggle this season. Even to the point that practice was recently halted by a bomb threat at Kyle Field.

Poor quarterback play, the lack of a consistent running game, and inexplicable play calling (don't get me started on the final play call against Alabama) have seemingly doomed A&M for 2022, almost to the point that some might miss Zach Calzada.

The Aggies continue their season on Oct. 22 against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the battle for the Bonham Trophy at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

