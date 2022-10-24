Aggies Named in Top 5 Most Disappointing Teams in 2022

The Texas A&M Aggies football program lost to South Carolina 30-24 on Saturday and lost the Bonham Trophy for the first time in the history of the series.

It's just another notch in the bedpost of disappointments for the program going back to last season.

Four total losses in 2021 - some of them downright head-scratching - have been followed by four losses in 2022 through just seven weeks.

A win over then-No. 1 Alabama last season is just as insignificant as a close loss to Alabama this season, the result of an incredibly questionable final play-call of the game that never stood a chance.

But A&M isn't alone in its futility this season, as five teams who were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 could be described as failures already this season, with three of them being preseason Top 10 selections.

The Sporting News recently ranked the top 5 most disappointing college football teams of 2022, and of course, the Aggies came in at No. 1.

1. Texas A&M (3-4) Preseason ranking: 6 Worst loss: A 17-14 defeat to Appalachian State on Sept. 10 was a shocker, but a 30-24 loss at South Carolina in Week 8 has once again turned up the heat on Jimbo Fisher. What's the problem? Texas A&M quarterbacks Haynes King and Max Johnson have combined for nine TDs and six interceptions, but it doesn't help that the rushing attack ranks 105th in the FBS at 121 yards per game. The Aggies have three one-score losses, and they have 27 points in the fourth quarter through seven games. That's not going to cut it for a program that has ranked in the top 10 in recruiting according to 247Sports.com's rankings in each of the last four seasons under Fisher. Will they go bowling? No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 18 LSU come to Kyle Field, and if the Aggies lose those games they would have to sweep Florida, Auburn and UMass in order to make a bowl game. Fisher's buyout is $85.9 million. Would the Aggies really consider that if Texas A&M endures a losing season?

Also making the list:

2. Miami (3-4) - Preseason ranking: 16

3. Notre Dame ( 4-3) - Preseason ranking: 5

4. Michigan State (3-4) - Preseason ranking: 15

5. Oklahoma (4-3) - Preseason ranking: 9

Is there any chance the A&M brass would consider cutting Fisher's tenure short? Is there anyone that could come in and do better at this point?

The program seems to be in so much of a mess that the answer to both of those questions is most likely, "no".

