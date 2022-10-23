Notebook: Slow Start Sinks Texas A&M at South Carolina

Winning in the SEC is inherently difficult. It becomes increasingly more difficult, though, when you spot your opponent a 17-point lead to start the game. That's what Texas A&M did Saturday against South Carolina, and despite the Aggies' best efforts, they weren't able to claw their way back from that deficit. Coach Jimbo Fisher and this squad are now 3-4 on the season after starting at No. 6 in the AP Poll to begin the year.

While the Aggies did fight back within three points on a couple of occasions, they ultimately ran out of gas and fell short, 30-24. Without a high-powered offense, which A&M just doesn't have, overcoming a three-score deficit is nearly impossible. The Gamecocks came out swinging and were just more ready to play than the Aggies.

Slow Start Sinks Ship

The Gamecocks' 100-yard kick return touchdown to start the game was a less than ideal start for Texas A&M, but that fluke play could be forgiven, even with the multitude of missed tackles. But to come out and cough up back-to-back turnovers in the shadow of your own end zone, is less forgivable. And really it wasn't that surprising considering what we've seen from King so far. Honestly, the Aggies should count themselves lucky that they didn't start down 21-0.

Even with that huge 17-point hole to climb out of, A&M went into halftime down by just three and it looked like they might have a chance. That was short lived, though, as the Aggies offense continued to sputter throughout the game. They outgained South Carolina offensively and had fewer penalty yards, but for all that they mustered only two touchdowns on the evening. It may be time for a change in College Station.

Is It Conner Weigman Time?

With Max Johnson injured and Haynes King playing like, well, Haynes King, it may be time for Fisher to turn to freshman Conner Weigman. Weigman entered the game in the second half after King tweaked his arm on a throw. The young gunslinger looked impressive in his first outing, completing 8-of-15 passes for 91 yards with a long of 24 yards.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, the list of things to play for this season is thinning by the day. They could, however, use the rest of this season to start molding some of that five-star talent they've stockpiled, including Weigman. After last night's game, there isn't much hope for a King-led Aggie offense. The future is now, Jimbo, and it's time to hand Weigman the keys.

Offensive Line Improvements

With all the negative narratives circulating, it's easy to forget that the Aggies did some good things in this game. For instance, the offensive line put forth one of their best performances in conference play so far this year. Although they allowed nine QB hurries, they didn't let up a single sack and only relinquished two tackles for loss all game. They also helped propel running back Devon Achane to a 99 yard, one touchdown performance in the contest.

Sure, South Carolina's defense isn't exactly "The Steel Curtain," but A&M's front line won their battles in the trenches. With that unit starting to shore up, it gives even more reason to put Weigman out there, knowing he'll be better protected than he would have in Week 1. Without a true QB, or offensive coordinator for that matter, though, scores like this may be the norm for rest of A&M's 2022.

