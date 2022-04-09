Aggies Football Spring Game: Live  Updates

After a disappointing season in 2021 - in more ways than one - coach Jimbo Fisher hit the reset button for 2022. The Aggies boast what's called the best recruiting class in the history of college football, and although injuries have struck early in spring practice in Aggieland, we'll still be able to see some of that young talent on display at the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. CT and entry is free if you'd like to attend.

Coach Jimbo Fisher Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Connor Weigman

One of the things we'll be watching for on Saturday is the quarterback battle. Three players - LSU transfer Max Johnson, incumbent starter Haynes King, and true freshman Conner Weigman - are all playing to win the starting job. While that job won't be won or lost on Saturday, it's the first real chance for fans to see all three in action together.

King started Weeks 1 and 2 last season before being injured against Colorado and was done for the season. Zach Calzada took over for the rest of the season and is now under center for the Auburn Tigers after a stint in the transfer portal.

King will look to regain form this spring after recovering completely from his broken ankle and retain the starting role. Johnson came over from LSU where he started a handful of games in 2021 for the Tigers and brings some much-needed SEC experience to the position for A&M.

Weigman was an elite recruit who might be a future star in the SEC, but he'll need time.

Former Aggies QB Johnny Manziel Coach Jimbo Fisher

The offensive won't be 100 percent on Saturday as starting center Bryce Foster and running back Devon Achane are in the middle of A&M track & field season and will miss the game. Wideouts Caleb Chapman and Hezekiah Jones are out with injuries.

On defense, tackles McKinnley Jackson, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Adarious Jones are out with injuries. Missing from the secondary due to injuries will be Jaylon Jones, Brian George, and Deuce Harmon.

But with injury comes opportunity, and spring football is no different. We'll get a chance to see some fresh faces like wideout Evan Stewart, tight end Jake Johnson, defensive end Anthony Lucas, linebacker Ish Harris, and cornerback Denver Harris among others.

Live updates will appear here after kickoff

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here