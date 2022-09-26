Aggies Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Week 5 when they face coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
It will technically be the first designated road game since the Week 4 matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic is considered a neutral site game.
Last season, the Aggies and Bulldogs met in an early October tilt with Mississippi State handing Texas A&M a 26-22 loss.
Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 overall record and 4-4 conference tally, which tied them for third place in the SEC. This season, the Bulldogs find themselves at 3-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Quarterback Will Rogers is having another stellar year in Leach's Air Raid offense. Rogers has thrown for 1,386 yards, and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
The offensive line is still one of the biggest question marks for the offense with two brand new tackles. The Mississippi State running game has lacked punch this season, with just 323 combined rushing yards in 2022.
The one bright spot for the Bulldogs' running game is back Dillon Johnson, who's carried the ball 36 times this season for 234 yards, with an average of 6.5. yards per carry.
As expected, the passing attack is the Mississippi State forte, and wideout Caleb Ducking leads the team with 21 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns.
Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bulldogs throughout the week.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2022 Record: 3-1 (0-1 in SEC)
Head coach: Mike Leach
Leach is in his third year as the head coach in Starkville.
Offensive Set: Air Raid
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Offensive Preview:
The Bulldogs had their moments last season but lacked consistency, mainly due to a lack of experience. But that's all changed now, with more experience at the quarterback position. Quarterback Will Rogers is in his third season under Leach and his offense.
After struggling as a freshman and basically learning everything virtually due to the pandemic, Rogers broke most of the single-season passing records in last year's campaign.
Depth at the receiver position is improved - despite losing Makai Polk to the NFL - with more than 12 years combined experience at the position.
Offensive Starters:
QB Will Rogers
RB Jo'quavious Marks
WR Rara Thomas
WR Austin Williams
WR Caleb Ducking
Aggies Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Texas A&M continues its SEC schedule in Week 5 on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
Texas A&M Star Antonio Johnson Earns SEC Honors Following Arkansas Win
Antonio Johnson led Texas A&M with 13 tackles on Saturday against No. 10 Arkansas.
Texas A&M Loses Star WR Ainias Smith For Remainder Of Season
Ainias Smith might have played his last down in College Station.
WR Rufus Harvey
LT Kwatrivous Johnson
LG Nick Jones
C LaQuinston Sharp
RG Cole Smith
RT Kameron Jones
Defensive Preview:
This is the best front six the Bulldogs have fielded in quite some time, even improved over last season's strong run defense. That's largely in part to the return of Jordan Davis who tore an ACL last season.
Linebacker Jett Johnson leads the team in tackles with 36, and safety Jalen Green has one interception.
The weak link for State should be their secondary, although strong defensive line play could mask it.
Defensive starters:
DE Jordan Davis
NT Cameron Young
DT Jaden Crumedy
LB Tyrus Wheat
LB Nathaniel Watson
LB Jett Johnson
CB Emmanuel Forbes
CB Decamerion Richardson
S Jalen Green
S Collin Duncan
S Jackie Matthews
Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim
Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here